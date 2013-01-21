BRIEF-Wendel announces completion of the sale of 3.6 pct of Saint-Gobain's share capital
* REG-WENDEL: WENDEL ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE SALE OF 3.6% OF SAINT-GOBAIN'S SHARE CAPITAL
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 21 -
Ratings -- Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd. ---------------------- 21-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: B/Watch Neg/-- Country: China
Mult. CUSIP6: 975731
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Jan-2013 B/-- B/--
28-Feb-2012 B+/-- B+/--
23-Mar-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$500 mil 8.50% nts due 04/08/2016 B/WatchN 21-Jan-2013
