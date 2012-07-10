(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today announced publication of its report on
France's banking system, "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: France."
Watch the related CreditMatters TV segments titled "Low-Risk Domestic Market
Remains Very Supportive For Our Ratings On French Banks," and "Banques
Francaises : Le Risque Domestique Est Positif Pour La Notation," dated July
10, 2012.
Standard & Poor's places the banking sector of the Republic of France
(unsolicited, AA+/Negative/A-1+) in Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA) group '2'. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to
evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA is scored on a scale
from '1' to '10', ranging from Standard & Poor's view of the lowest-risk
banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries
besides France in group '2' are Germany, Japan, Sweden, and Belgium. In our
BICRA analysis, however, we define France's peers as Australia, Germany,
Canada, and the U.K.
The BICRA grouping results from Standard & Poor's economic risk score of '2'
and industry risk score of '2'.
Our assessment of the system's economic imbalances incorporates France's small
current account deficit, a limited rise in private-sector debt to GDP in
recent years, and a continuing adjustment of housing prices.
"In our opinion, the French economy should remain in an expansionary phase in
2012-2013, but grow at very slow pace," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Elisabeth Grandin.
Most large French banks have adopted deleveraging strategies since mid-2011 to
better address stricter capital and funding requirements under Basel III.
However, the focus is primarily on deleveraging abroad, to preserve domestic
lending capacity. Our central scenario is for a 15% decline in national
property prices over the next two years, then a stabilization arising from a
continued excess of housing demand over supply. In such a scenario, we expect
no significant impact on the asset quality of banks or on economic growth.
"Although we cannot rule out a more pronounced drop in housing prices, with
the likelihood of growing economic imbalances as a result, we consider this
scenario as unlikely at this time," Ms. Grandin said.
Corporate creditworthiness remains sound, in our view. Leverage in proportion
to GDP was 66% in 2011 and could potentially rise to 68% in 2012, according to
our estimates. Household debt remains low, at 56% of GDP in 2011, and we
believe it will rise to 58% in 2012, but it has climbed steadily over the last
decade. French banks' credit losses are also low: we estimate that they
represented less than an annualized 0.40% of systemwide domestic loans in
2010-2011 and will remain in this range this year.
Competitive dynamics in France benefit from the industry's "restrained" risk
appetite especially owing to the participation of cooperative banks that do
not generally seek to maximize return on equity.
"We consider that risk appetite has further abated in recent quarters with the
restructuring and downsizing of corporate and investment banking (CIB)
activities, and the more recent priority on capital and liquidity enhancement,
including from listed banks," Ms. Grandin said.
Despite the exceptional volatility in many European markets, we assess
France's domestic funding risk as low because of the system's adequate
coverage of loans by deposits and moderate net external funding needs. Funding
is also supported by French banks' access to the country's deep and
diversified domestic capital markets, a successful track record of
government-provided liquidity support when needed, and potential access to
European Central Bank (ECB). We expect our core deposit to loans ratio to
continue improving in 2012-2013 as deposits rise at a faster pace than loans.
"Furthermore, banks are moving forward in their strategy to boost capital and
improve their funding mix, and by policy maintain their large buffers of
assets eligible for central bank funding," said Ms. Grandin adding, "In our
opinion, these measures have allowed large French banks to keep adequate
overall access to international investors. This is however a point we are
monitoring closely."