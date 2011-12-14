(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has assigned Indian Oil Corporation Limited's (IOC) proposed INR20bn non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme a rating of 'Fitch AAA(ind)'.

The proposed secured NCD is redeemable after its tenure of five years. The proceeds from the issue will be used for funding IOC's capex and modernization of its refineries.

IOC's ratings are equalised with its parent, the Government of India ('BBB-'/Stable), given the company's strong linkage with, and strategic importance to, the state.

For further information, please see Fitch's rating action commentary, "Fitch Affirms Indian Oil's Ratings; Outlook Stable", dated 8 April 2011 and available on www.fitchratings.com.