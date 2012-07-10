BRIEF-CIBC receives all required regulatory approvals for PrivateBancorp transaction
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 10 -
Ratings -- Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank ---------------------------- 10-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
06-May-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
25-Oct-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR0 mil sr secd hypothekenpfandbrief AA 19-Dec-2011
EUR25 mil 4.00% hypothekenpfandbrief ser S27
due 07/15/2013 AA 19-Dec-2011
