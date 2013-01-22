FTSE hits fresh record, Europe surfs global risk-on wave
LONDON, June 2 Britain's FTSE hit a fresh record high on Friday, surfing on a wave of positive economic data lifting stocks across Europe, with cyclicals leading the way.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 22 -
Ratings -- HDI-Gerling Firmen und Privat Versicherung AG ---------- 22-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Jan-2013 NR/-- --/--
17-Jul-2008 A+/-- --/--
June 2 Metro Bank Plc said it bought a mortgage portfolio from a company owned by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million), augmenting its loan book with primarily buy-to-let mortgages.