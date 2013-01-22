Jan 22 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed Cavendish Square Funding 2, based on recent
transaction developments observed in the November 2012 trustee report, and we
have performed our credit and cash flow analysis based on the application of
our relevant criteria.
-- Following our review, we have affirmed our ratings on all classes of
notes.
-- Cavendish Square Funding 2 is a CDO transaction backed by pools of
structured finance assets.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on Cavendish Square
Funding 2 Ltd.'s class RCF, A1-N, A2, B, and C notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance,
based on recent transaction developments observed in the trustee report (dated
Nov. 30, 2012), and our credit and cash flow analysis based on the application
of our relevant criteria.
Since our previous review of this transaction on April 26, 2012, we have
observed higher defaults in the pool, which has resulted in a marginal
decrease in credit enhancement for all classes of notes (see "Transaction
Update: Cavendish Square Funding 2 Ltd."). All par coverage tests are in
compliance with the required triggers under the transaction documents and are
passing at higher levels than at our previous review.
Assets rated in the 'CCC' category have also reduced, which among other things
(like the shorter time to maturity), has reduced the scenario default rates
(SDR) at each rating level compared with our previous review (see "Credit
Rating Model: CDO Evaluator 6.0," published on March 19, 2012).
We have subjected the capital structure to our cash flow analysis, based on
the methodology and assumptions outlined in our 2012 and 2009 collateralized
debt obligation (CDO) criteria, to determine the break-even default rate (BDR)
at each rating level (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets:
Methodology And Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012, and "Update To
Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic
CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).
We used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing,
the principal cash balance (if any), the weighted-average spread, and the
weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We
incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios, using various default
patterns, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.
We used CDO Evaluator 6.0.1 to generate SDRs at each rating level to help
assess the credit risk of the collateral pool. We then compared these SDRs
with their respective BDRs.
Taking into account the observations outlined above and the results of our
cash flow analysis, we consider that the levels of credit enhancement
available to all classes of notes are commensurate with their current ratings.
We have therefore affirmed our ratings on the class RCF, A1-N, A2, B, and C
notes.
The largest obligor test and largest industry test are two supplemental stress
tests that we introduced in our 2012 CDO criteria. These tests address event
and model risk that might be present in the transaction and assess whether a
CDO tranche has sufficient credit enhancement (not including excess spread) to
withstand specified combinations of underlying asset defaults in addition to
our cash flow analysis. All classes of notes pass these supplemental tests at
their current rating levels.
We have analyzed counterparty risk by applying our 2012 counterparty criteria
(see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on
Nov. 29, 2012). The counterparty agreements comply with the requirements
outlined in the criteria.
Cavendish Square Funding 2 is a CDO transaction backed by pools of structured
finance assets, which closed August 2007. This quarterly interest paying
transaction is still in its reinvestment period, which is scheduled to end in
September 2013. Our ratings on the class RCF, A1-N, and A2 notes address
timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal, and our ratings
on the class B and C notes address ultimate payment of interest and principal.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
Cavendish Square Funding 2 Ltd.
EUR402.45 Million Secured Floating-Rate Notes Revolving Credit Facility And
Fixed-Rate Notes
Ratings Affirmed
RCF A (sf)
A1-N A (sf)
A2 BBB+ (sf)
B BBB+ (sf)
C BBB (sf)