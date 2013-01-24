(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 24 - Fitch Group today announced it has acquired 7city Learning, a leading provider of
learning and development solutions for the financial services industry. Fitch is combining 7city
with its Fitch Training unit to form Fitch 7city Learning, a global leader in financial
training.
Paul Shaw, previously CEO of 7city, will lead Fitch 7city Learning. The
financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.
Fitch 7city Learning will benefit from 7city's industry-leading solutions for
delivering financial services training combined with Fitch's global presence and
platform. Fitch 7city will specialise in global development and delivery of
training in four key areas: regulatory and certification exam training (i.e.
Chartered Financial Analyst, Certificate in Quantitative Finance); professional
skills training; custom e-learning solutions for client organisations; and
credit, risk and corporate finance training, which is currently provided through
Fitch Training.
"7city is an innovator in promoting understanding of financial concepts and
practices - something we view as core to Fitch's role in global markets," said
Paul Taylor, President and CEO of Fitch Group. "Fitch has long believed that
transparency contributes to efficient markets, but the real market value of
transparency is not how much is shared but rather how much is understood. Paul
Shaw and the 7city team have successfully paired a strong intellectual and
practical foundation in learning with a superior sense of global customer
service. We are delighted to have them as part of Fitch Group."
"Fitch Group is an outstanding fit for 7city. Both companies are growth
oriented, globally focused and committed to broadening knowledge and
perspectives," Mr. Shaw commented. "Fitch 7city has an opportunity to impact
global markets in a profoundly positive way through promoting greater
understanding among individuals and leading financial institutions."
Formed in 2000 with a vision to build both time and cost-efficient solutions to
support its clients' learning and development needs, 7city is recognised by
financial professionals and analysts around the world for the quality of its
innovative training methods. Based in London with offices in New York, Singapore
and Dubai, the company has more than 150 employees serving a broad spectrum of
top-tier financial institutions, companies and organisations. 7city previously
was majority-owned by Gresham Private Equity.
Fitch Group is a global leader in financial information services with operations
in 36 countries. In addition to Fitch 7city Learning, the Group includes: Fitch
Ratings, a global leader in credit ratings and research; and Fitch Solutions, a
leading provider of credit market data, analytical tools and risk services.
Fitch Group is 50% owned by Paris-based Fimalac and 50% owned by New York-based
Hearst Corporation.