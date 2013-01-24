BRIEF-KKR closes $9.3 bln Asian Fund III
* With closing of fund, KKR's private equity business manages over US$68 billion in assets under management worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 - U.S. prime money market funds (MMFs) showed a modest return to risk-taking during the fourth-quarter (Q4) of 2012, according to a Fitch Ratings report.
MMFs modestly increased their exposures to Eurozone banks in Q4, a trend that began during Q3. This includes French banks, which now account for 7.6% of the funds' assets at the end of November 2012. By comparison, French banks accounted for just 2.6% of assets at YE-2012.
Fitch also observed a declining trend in repo counterparty concentration. This can be attributed in part to ongoing regulatory effort to decrease reliance on short-term funding by the largest financial institutions, to term out this type of funding and increase the quality of collateral.
Further evidence of an improved credit environment is the increase of prime MMFs' weighted average life (WAL) by five days during Q4. Funds extended final maturities of portfolio holdings attempting to lock in high quality names. Average prime MMFs' weighted average maturity (WAM) remained unchanged through Q4.
Fitch views voluntary daily market net asset value (NAV) disclosure initiated by a number of MMF complexes in mid-January 2013 as a positive transparency initiative. These disclosures will not affect how the funds transact with shareholders, nor will they change funds' investment policies.
Although voluntary frequent market NAV disclosure has no rating implications, Fitch welcomes added transparency.
The full 'U.S. MMFs: Fourth-Quarter Review and Outlook' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
* With closing of fund, KKR's private equity business manages over US$68 billion in assets under management worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 01 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年5月23日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1024121">Fitch: Savings Product Crackdown Pressuring China Insurer Growth 限制销售中短期储蓄类产品的监管规定将对中资寿险公司的保费增长造成压力。惠誉评级指出，近几年强势扩张并着重销售此类产品的保险公司如果不能生成充足的新保费收入来支付 退保金，将可能面临流动性压力。 中国保险监督管理委员会（保监会）于2017年5月12日出台一项新规定，禁止销售具有短期储蓄特征的年金产品。在这一最新措施出台前，2016年公布的规定限制了五年内 退保或到期的中短期产品的销售。监管机构正在努力推动保险行业向销售主要为客户提供保险保障而非储蓄回报的产品转型。 此次出台新规最终将推动更加可持续的保费增长，并缓和市场上的