Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings says that, for French auto lease receivables securitisations, the access to the underlying car sales proceeds can be limited in case of seller/lessor insolvency. This is due to the specifics of insolvency proceedings under French law and is, in Fitch's view, making an assessment of the legal implications of the seller/lessor insolvency essential for such deals.

The agency's view is based on legal opinions and memos received when examining the feasibility of rating securitisations backed by auto leases in France. Fitch has considered, in particular, the effect of an insolvency of the lessor and the potential impact of the bankruptcy proceedings on the securitised lease portfolio. Certain legal, operational or structural mechanisms could reduce the risks from lessor insolvency. However, the proposals seen so far do not address all the risks, some of which might reduce the economic benefit to the seller/lessor of securitising French leases.

French auto lease contracts generally provide that, after the lease expires, the lessee has the option to return the financed car to the lessor - the registered owner of the car - in lieu of paying the final balloon amount. This is called the residual value (RV) portion. A lessor will sell the car to fulfil the final claim with no recourse to the lessee. Securitising the RV portion poses certain legal challenges given the nature of the car sale receivable. Firstly, the car sale receivables are considered future receivables which do not exist on the portfolio transfer date. Secondly, the cars' ownership structure creates additional complexity. The seller/lessor remains the owner of the cars, and the issuer only benefits from the sales proceeds once the cars are effectively sold. Both issues are not unique to France, but make the securitisation transaction particularly exposed to the outcome of any seller/lessor bankruptcy proceedings and the applicable insolvency regime.

French securitisation legislation allows securitisation of future receivables and the latest amendments to the law, in 2008, provide that the assignment of future receivables or the continuation of the contract (either simple lease or leasing agreement with purchase option) are not affected by the commencement of insolvency proceedings against the seller/lessor. This does not prevent a lessee from asking the judicial administrator to terminate the contract. However, based on a review of the process that might lead to a termination of the contracts and considering the apparent lack of a strong economic incentive for the lessee to ask for a termination and the administrator to process such a request, the risk of termination of a substantial number of the ongoing auto lease contracts is, in Fitch's opinion, remote.

Nevertheless, where the outcome of bankruptcy proceedings results in the transfer of the seller/lessor's lease portfolio or the overall business activities to a third party - which is one of the options under the procedure - the agency understands that the car sale receivables could no longer be available for the benefit of the issuer. Such receivables would be transferred to the balance sheet of that third party and the sales proceeds might not be credited to the issuer accounts. Furthermore, Fitch understands that, in such cases, the purchase price of the business or portfolio would be determined by the bankruptcy court. This creates serious uncertainties regarding the moneys the issuer can eventually expect to receive over the car sale receivables.

In case the activity of the seller/lessor is maintained as a going concern (under a safeguard proceedings or a continuation plan), advance notification of the car purchasers to make their payments directly to the issuer accounts could address some of the concerns. However, with the car purchasers being unknown in advance, it seems unlikely that this could be reliable. Should the insolvency administrator not directly credit the sales proceeds to the issuer's account, such moneys could potentially be lost for the issuer.

While some uncertainties could be reduced through provisions for pledges over the financed cars, in Fitch's view - and based on the legal material reviewed - there is insufficient evidence supporting the effectiveness of such security mechanisms in France. Even if the security mechanisms proves effective in case of insolvency proceedings with respect of the seller/lessor, car sales proceeds may only be distributed to the issuer according to a restructuring plan over a period of up to ten years. The agency believes that this could result in a substantial delay resulting in further strain on the securitisation transaction and could affect the ability of the securitisation to make timely payments.