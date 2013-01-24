(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings says that, for French auto lease
receivables securitisations, the access to the underlying car sales proceeds can
be limited in case of seller/lessor insolvency. This is due to the specifics of
insolvency proceedings under French law and is, in Fitch's view, making an
assessment of the legal implications of the seller/lessor insolvency essential
for such deals.
The agency's view is based on legal opinions and memos received when examining
the feasibility of rating securitisations backed by auto leases in France. Fitch
has considered, in particular, the effect of an insolvency of the lessor and the
potential impact of the bankruptcy proceedings on the securitised lease
portfolio. Certain legal, operational or structural mechanisms could reduce the
risks from lessor insolvency. However, the proposals seen so far do not address
all the risks, some of which might reduce the economic benefit to the
seller/lessor of securitising French leases.
French auto lease contracts generally provide that, after the lease expires, the
lessee has the option to return the financed car to the lessor - the registered
owner of the car - in lieu of paying the final balloon amount. This is called
the residual value (RV) portion. A lessor will sell the car to fulfil the final
claim with no recourse to the lessee. Securitising the RV portion poses certain
legal challenges given the nature of the car sale receivable. Firstly, the car
sale receivables are considered future receivables which do not exist on the
portfolio transfer date. Secondly, the cars' ownership structure creates
additional complexity. The seller/lessor remains the owner of the cars, and the
issuer only benefits from the sales proceeds once the cars are effectively sold.
Both issues are not unique to France, but make the securitisation transaction
particularly exposed to the outcome of any seller/lessor bankruptcy proceedings
and the applicable insolvency regime.
French securitisation legislation allows securitisation of future receivables
and the latest amendments to the law, in 2008, provide that the assignment of
future receivables or the continuation of the contract (either simple lease or
leasing agreement with purchase option) are not affected by the commencement of
insolvency proceedings against the seller/lessor. This does not prevent a lessee
from asking the judicial administrator to terminate the contract. However, based
on a review of the process that might lead to a termination of the contracts and
considering the apparent lack of a strong economic incentive for the lessee to
ask for a termination and the administrator to process such a request, the risk
of termination of a substantial number of the ongoing auto lease contracts is,
in Fitch's opinion, remote.
Nevertheless, where the outcome of bankruptcy proceedings results in the
transfer of the seller/lessor's lease portfolio or the overall business
activities to a third party - which is one of the options under the procedure -
the agency understands that the car sale receivables could no longer be
available for the benefit of the issuer. Such receivables would be transferred
to the balance sheet of that third party and the sales proceeds might not be
credited to the issuer accounts. Furthermore, Fitch understands that, in such
cases, the purchase price of the business or portfolio would be determined by
the bankruptcy court. This creates serious uncertainties regarding the moneys
the issuer can eventually expect to receive over the car sale receivables.
In case the activity of the seller/lessor is maintained as a going concern
(under a safeguard proceedings or a continuation plan), advance notification of
the car purchasers to make their payments directly to the issuer accounts could
address some of the concerns. However, with the car purchasers being unknown in
advance, it seems unlikely that this could be reliable. Should the insolvency
administrator not directly credit the sales proceeds to the issuer's account,
such moneys could potentially be lost for the issuer.
While some uncertainties could be reduced through provisions for pledges over
the financed cars, in Fitch's view - and based on the legal material reviewed -
there is insufficient evidence supporting the effectiveness of such security
mechanisms in France. Even if the security mechanisms proves effective in case
of insolvency proceedings with respect of the seller/lessor, car sales proceeds
may only be distributed to the issuer according to a restructuring plan over a
period of up to ten years. The agency believes that this could result in a
substantial delay resulting in further strain on the securitisation transaction
and could affect the ability of the securitisation to make timely payments.