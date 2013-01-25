(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings has reviewed its criteria for
stressing interest rate risk in covered bonds and structured finance
transactions and has kept the core principles of the criteria unchanged. In
particular, the agency changed the speed with which rates increase from current
levels to long-term plateaus, however the levels of the plateaus themselves
remain unchanged. The update was conducted in light of the continuing
historically low interest rate environment in several developed economies. Fitch
does not expect any rating changes to result from the implementation of the
update.
The criteria outline Fitch's methodology for analysing the vulnerability of
structured finance transactions and covered bonds to interest rate changes. The
framework combines both short-term and long-term considerations and provides for
upwards and downwards stressed interest rate curves for different rating
stresses.
The path to the long-term plateau assumption for stresses applicable to Euribor,
US dollar Libor and sterling Libor has been modified to reflect their low and
stable levels since mid-2009, as well as Fitch's view that a significant
deviation from the current path in 2013-2014 is unlikely. Specifically, the
path to plateau has been made relatively less steep at all rating levels below
'AAAsf' compared with the criteria published in March 2012. The relative change
is more significant at the 'Bsf' category than at the 'AAsf' category.
"The decision to keep the 'AAAsf' stresses unaltered reflects the uncertain
outcome and timing of changing course on current monetary policies in the event
of a sustained economic recovery," says Michele Cuneo, Senior Director at Fitch.
"Although the current low and stable interest rate environment represents a
significant deviation from historical trends, the agency believes that the
global economy is ultimately on a path back to an economic environment
consistent with the existing criteria assumptions," adds Cuneo.
Fitch has also completed an updated review of the interest rate stresses and
calibration parameters applicable to each short-term market interest rate (i.e.
Libor or currency-specific equivalents), which are published in the spreadsheet
"Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance" dated 25
January 2013 at www.fitchratings.com. The process included an analysis of
historical rate movements, a review of the economic outlook and monetary policy
regimes of each country, and an evaluation of the resultant levels of stress
produced by applying the interest rate criteria.
The changes made do not apply to revolving transactions, given the uncertainty
regarding the interest rate environment that would exist at the end of the
revolving period.
The updated criteria report "Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured
Finance Transactions" and accompanying spreadsheet are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured
Finance Transactions
here