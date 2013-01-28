(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 28 - Fitch Ratings says all 28 Rating Watch Negatives (RWN) on Japanese structured
finance (SF) were resolved during Q412, resulting in 22 affirmations and six downgrades. In the
rest of APAC, most SF ratings were stable over the quarter with 58 tranches affirmed and only
one downgraded.
In Japan, Fitch resolved the RWNs on 24 'AAAsf' rated tranches that had been in
place due to ineligible counterparty issues. Following Fitch's analysis of
structural mitigants and replacement of ineligible counterparties, the review
resulted in 18 affirmations and six downgrades. Four remaining RWNs were
resolved with rating affirmations. A further 18 Japanese SF ratings were
downgraded, 14 of which related to tranches previously rated 'CCCsf' or below.
There were another 81 affirmations, including 10 tranches which were twice
affirmed and another four which were previously downgraded, within the same
quarter.
Australia and New Zealand saw 51 affirmations across RMBS. Only one tranche was
downgraded in the quarter, as a result of the introduction of new RMBS criteria
for New Zealand; it was not linked to performance. All seven tranches issued
from the Thai transaction DAD SPV Company Limited were affirmed at 'AAAsf(tha)'.
The ratings are credit linked to the Thai Treasury Department of the Ministry of
Finance and hence to the Thai sovereign rating.
The Outlooks on most ratings remain Stable, with only six Negative Outlooks on
Australian and New Zealand non-conforming RMBS.