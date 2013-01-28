(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 28 - Fitch Ratings said 28 Japanese structured finance (SF) tranches were removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) in Q412. Of these, 22 tranches were affirmed, while six tranches were downgraded. There are no Japanese SF tranches on RWN as of today.

Eighteen tranches affected by ineligible counterparty issues were affirmed at 'AAAsf' as a result of Fitch's analysis of available liquidity mechanisms and credit enhancement against their exposure to ineligible counterparties, or following the appointment of a new eligible counterparty. The ineligible counterparties were the result of downgrades to Japanese banks in July 2012. The remaining four affirmations were unrelated to counterparty issues.

Four tranches were downgraded to 'AA+sf' from 'AAAsf' as no remedial action was taken by the transaction parties. Another two tranches were downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AAAsf' due to uncertainty over the timing of full redemption.

In addition to the above, a further 18 tranches were downgraded during the quarter, 14 of which were CMBS tranches already rated 'CCCsf' or below. The actions on these 14 tranches reflected the increased probability of default or the realisation of principal loss following the final conclusion of workouts.