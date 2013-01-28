(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Plock's Long-term foreign and local currency
ratings at 'BBB' and National Long-term rating at 'A+(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable. At the
same time, Fitch has affirmed the City of Plock's PLN80m senior unsecured bond issue's Long-term
local currency rating at 'BBB' and National Long-term rating at 'A+(pol)'.
RATING RATIONALE
Plock's ratings reflect the city's wealthy tax base, relatively high financial
flexibility and moderate debt level. The ratings also take into consideration
the growing debt of the city's companies, although this should not put major
direct pressure on the city's budget.
The affirmation further reflects Fitch's expectations that the city's
authorities will be able to maintain a good and more stable operating
performance in 2013-2014, after volatile results in 2011-2012, and secure
healthy debt service and debt coverage ratios, despite the generally weaker
economic climate and projected gradual increase in the city's debt.
Fitch expects Plock's operating balance to stabilise at ca. PLN60m or 8% of
operating revenue in 2013-2014, after exceptionally strong results in 2012
(PLN88m and 12.6%), supported by the one-off increase in CIT revenue. The
generally weaker economic climate in Poland and fragile PIT growth may put
pressure on the city's operating results in 2013-2014, but this should be
gradually mitigated by the opex rationalisation measures launched by the city's
authorities, especially those in the education.
Plock's wealthy tax base results in a very high tax revenue in its budget.
Consequently, Plock has much greater financial flexibility than other cities of
a similar size. However, the priority of the city's management is to provide
high level of services to its inhabitants and, simultaneously, to maintain
relatively low local tax rates and fees for its inhabitants, which lowers
Plock's self-financing capacity for its investments.
The city's planned investments mean that Fitch expects Plock's debt to gradually
grow in 2013-2015, exceeding PLN400m in 2015 from PLN344m at end-2012, but to
remain moderate, at about 55% of current revenue. The debt coverage ratio should
remain satisfactory, at about 10 years in 2013-2015, corresponding well with the
long debt maturity profile of about 12 years. In 2013, the city plans to
refinance PLN16m of its debt early, further improving the debt amortisation
schedule. Excluding the extra debt repayments, the operating balance should
cover debt service by 1.2x in 2013, and 1.4x in the following years.
Fitch expects the city's contingent liabilities to grow in the medium term,
rising to about PLN160m in 2015 from about PLN110m at end-2011, although they
should not put major direct pressure on the city's budget. Growth will result
from the growing debt of municipal companies, which implement investments
co-financed by the EU.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if the city's operating results deteriorates on
the consecutive basis, with debt service exceeding the operating balance and
debt-to-current balance exceeding the debt maturity.
The ratings could be upgraded if there was a structural recovery in the city's
operating performance due to the opex rationalisation measures launched by the
city's authorities, with the operating balance returning to the historical
performance of 2007-2010 while fully covering annual debt service.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the city's tax base will remain strong in the medium term
allowing Plock to sustain above the national average tax revenue and financial
flexibility.
Fitch also assumes that the city will comply with all the EU regulations and
procedures when implementing the investments projects co-financed by the EU,
which will protect the city from returning high amounts of the previously
received grants.
Fitch assumes that the city will not face any major compensation payments to the
contractors of the city's investments or compensation for the changes in the
area development plans approved by the city's authorities, and will not have to
return major amounts of taxes received in previous years.