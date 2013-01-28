Jan 28 - Fitch Ratings says the temporary suspension of the
debt limit removes the near-term risk to the U.S. 'AAA' rating. Fitch had
previously commented that failure to increase the debt ceiling in a timely
manner would prompt a review of the U.S. sovereign rating. Without the
distraction of a near-term funding crisis for the federal government, Congress
and the Administration have the space to focus on the substantive fiscal policy
choices necessary to place public finances on a sustainable path over the medium
to long-term.
In line with Fitch's previous commentary, agreement on a credible medium-term
deficit reduction plan consistent with sustaining the economic recovery would
likely result in the affirmation of the U.S. 'AAA' rating and revision of the
rating Outlook to Stable from Negative. In the absence of such a plan, the
Negative Outlook would likely be resolved with a downgrade later in 2013.
As the legacy and macro-financial imbalances associated with the financial and
real estate boom and bust diminish, the underlying dynamism and potential of the
U.S. economy is beginning to reassert itself. Fitch forecasts an acceleration of
the recovery to 2.8% in 2014 which will support deficit reduction and
stabilisation of federal debt relative to national income. Nonetheless, in the
absence of additional structural measures to narrow the gap between federal
outlays and receipts, federal government debt will continue to drift higher and
public debt, including that owed by state and local governments will reach
around 115% of GDP by the end of the decade. Such a level of indebtedness would
erode the fiscal space necessary to absorb future negative economic or financial
'shocks' and limit the scope for counter-cyclical fiscal policies and hence
would be inconsistent with the federal government and Treasury securities
retaining their 'AAA' status.
The passage of a fiscal year 2014 budget resolution through Congress and a
corresponding increase in the debt limit would strengthen confidence in the
fiscal framework and provide a platform for putting in place a longer-term
deficit reduction plan. Avoiding a government 'shutdown' requires Congress to
pass a continuing resolution by March 27 and the deferred spending sequester
comes into effect on March 1. Failure to reach timely agreement on these would
not prompt an immediate review of the U.S. sovereign rating, though it would
undermine confidence in the prospects for reaching agreement this year on a
credible deficit reduction plan necessary to forestall a downgrade of the U.S.
rating.