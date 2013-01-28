(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 28 - Fitch Ratings publishes the 2013 Outlook for the Insurance Andean Region.
The insurance industry in the Andean region has a stable outlook for 2013, with adequate
profitability despite pressure from a highly competitive environment, soft market conditions,
and regulatory changes. Strong economies in Colombia and Peru will spur growth, while an
economic downturn expected for Venezuela will pose challenges to the industry's growth and
profitability.
The property & casualty insurance profitability is threatened. The region's P&C insurance
companies continue to be highly dependent on the performance of their investment portfolios, and
record combined ratios near or over 100%. The companies' technical profitability will be
pressured in 2013 by a competitive environment and low prices, especially in automotive and
property insurance. Liability, surety bonds, property, and health insurance will be the main
drivers of growth in non-life insurance. It is anticipated that the downward trend in financial
results will continue.
In both Colombia and Peru, where retirement insurance and annuities have higher penetration,
asset/liability matching and reinvestment are major challenges. Risk is heightened in Colombia
due to additional aspects such as minimum wage adjustments, technical interest rates to
guarantee minimum profitability (CPI+4%), and regulatory changes in these lines.
There are Opportunities to improve the quality of the equity in the region. The Andean
region insurance industry's equity is weak despite its adequate leverage ratios. In Peru and
Venezuela, a large percentage of equity is held in non-liquid assets such as fixed assets, real
estate, and investments in subsidiaries; while in Colombia equity is highly exposed to
investments in equity instruments. Leverage ratios are adequate and in line with international
standards.
Colombian and Peruvian regulations are more advanced and are moving toward international
standards, while Venezuelan regulations are still lagging behind. In recent years, improvements
in the regulatory framework in all three countries have begun to bridge the gap that exists with
international practices, but there is still a long way to go and aspects to fine-tune,
especially in terms of capital requirements, reserves, and asset and liability matching.
Some Colombian insurers' and Venezuelan reinsurers' ratings could be downgraded due to a
continued slump in technical and net profitability, elevated leverage ratios, and high exposure
to non-liquid assets. No rating changes are expected for Peru over the short term. Profitability
in Andean region non-life insurance companies overall will continue under pressure and could
decline, resulting in combined ratios of over 100%. Business results for life insurance
companies and, especially, long-term insurance lines, will continue under pressure from mismatch
risk on profitability and asset & liability terms.
