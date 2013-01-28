(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 28 - Fitch Ratings publishes the 2013 Outlook for the Insurance Andean Region.

The insurance industry in the Andean region has a stable outlook for 2013, with adequate profitability despite pressure from a highly competitive environment, soft market conditions, and regulatory changes. Strong economies in Colombia and Peru will spur growth, while an economic downturn expected for Venezuela will pose challenges to the industry's growth and profitability.

The property & casualty insurance profitability is threatened. The region's P&C insurance companies continue to be highly dependent on the performance of their investment portfolios, and record combined ratios near or over 100%. The companies' technical profitability will be pressured in 2013 by a competitive environment and low prices, especially in automotive and property insurance. Liability, surety bonds, property, and health insurance will be the main drivers of growth in non-life insurance. It is anticipated that the downward trend in financial results will continue.

In both Colombia and Peru, where retirement insurance and annuities have higher penetration, asset/liability matching and reinvestment are major challenges. Risk is heightened in Colombia due to additional aspects such as minimum wage adjustments, technical interest rates to guarantee minimum profitability (CPI+4%), and regulatory changes in these lines.

There are Opportunities to improve the quality of the equity in the region. The Andean region insurance industry's equity is weak despite its adequate leverage ratios. In Peru and Venezuela, a large percentage of equity is held in non-liquid assets such as fixed assets, real estate, and investments in subsidiaries; while in Colombia equity is highly exposed to investments in equity instruments. Leverage ratios are adequate and in line with international standards.

Colombian and Peruvian regulations are more advanced and are moving toward international standards, while Venezuelan regulations are still lagging behind. In recent years, improvements in the regulatory framework in all three countries have begun to bridge the gap that exists with international practices, but there is still a long way to go and aspects to fine-tune, especially in terms of capital requirements, reserves, and asset and liability matching.

Some Colombian insurers' and Venezuelan reinsurers' ratings could be downgraded due to a continued slump in technical and net profitability, elevated leverage ratios, and high exposure to non-liquid assets. No rating changes are expected for Peru over the short term. Profitability in Andean region non-life insurance companies overall will continue under pressure and could decline, resulting in combined ratios of over 100%. Business results for life insurance companies and, especially, long-term insurance lines, will continue under pressure from mismatch risk on profitability and asset & liability terms.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: Andean Region Insurance

