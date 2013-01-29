Jan 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Novatek Finance Limited's RUB-denominated loan
participation notes (LPNs) an expected local currency senior unsecured 'BBB-(EXP)' rating. The
final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming to information already received. A
full list of Novatek's and Novatek Finance Limited's ratings is below.
The LPNs will be issued on a limited recourse basis for the sole purpose of funding a loan
by Novatek Finance Limited to OAO Novatek ('BBB-'/Stable). The noteholders will rely
solely on Novatek's credit and financial standing for the payment of obligations under the
notes. Novatek Finance Limited is a special purpose financing vehicle of Novatek, but is not
directly or indirectly a subsidiary. Novatek will use the issue to refinance its debt portfolio.
KEY DRIVERS
Nortgas Acquisition Broadly Positive
Fitch affirmed Novatek's investment-grade ratings in November 2012, following the
announcement by Novatek that it will acquire a 49% stake in ZAO Nortgaz for USD1,375m. The other
51% stake is owned by the Russian gas giant OAO Gazprom ('BBB'/Stable). Fitch views
the acquisition as enhancing the company's domestic business profile; although the joint
venture's dividend and capex policy remain unclear.
Little Additional Debt Headroom
The company's ability to attract additional debt at the current rating level will remain
limited. Fitch forecasts Novatek's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage ratio to
average 1.7x in 2012-2014, close to the agency's current negative rating guideline of 2x. Fitch
also expects the company's FFO interest coverage to average 11.5x in 2012-2014, slightly above
the agency's current negative rating guideline of 10x in 2013. Fitch's forecasts are based on
the agency's crude oil price deck updated in December 2012, rising domestic gas prices and
current taxation regime.
Yamal Could be Transformative
Novatek occupies a strategic position in the gas-rich Yamal region, where it has plans to
develop two liquefied natural gas (LNG) production projects in the medium term, one with
France's Total SA ('AA'/Stable) and another with Gazprom. The company's scale
relative to peers is currently a limiting factor for the rating. This may change once Yamal
production comes on line.
Yurkharovskoye Production Key Concern
The future performance of the Yurkharovskoye field will be particularly important to
increasing Novatek's production levels. Failure to maintain the production of the field in the
medium term may lead to downward pressure on Novatek's ratings.
Rising Natural Gas Prices
Novatek continues to benefit from the government's plan to liberalise the price of natural
gas sold on the Russian domestic market by 2015-2018. Fitch expects domestic gas prices in
Russia to increase by around 15% per year to 2015 implying relatively low price risk for the
company. The agency also believes that the expected rising tax burden on independent gas
producers will be fully offset by increasing domestic gas prices.
RATING SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS
Positive: Expanded upstream business operations with a larger production profile, an
improving domestic market share at liberalised prices and gaining access to LNG export markets
would all be positive rating factors.
Negative: Novatek could be downgraded if its financial metrics undergo a sustained
deterioration, possibly from additional acquisitions in 2013, making key cash flow and other
credit ratios incommensurate with the current rating level. Novatek's business risk is low,
except for execution risk on Yamal LNG.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Adequate Liquidity: Novatek's liquidity position is adequate for the current ratings. At 30
September 2012, cash on its balance sheet of RUB17.5bn coupled with last 12 months' FFO of
RUB80bn was adequate to cover RUB18.9bn of short-term debt.
Maturity Profile: Novatek's debt maturity profile is not onerous, despite maturities of
around RUB36bn over the next two years. Fitch expects the company to continue to enjoy ready
access to international debt capital markets to further term out these maturities.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
OAO Novatek
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating: BBB-'
Long-Term local currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term rating: 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable
National senior unsecured rating: 'AA+(rus)'
Novatek Finance Limited
Senior unsecured rating: 'BBB-'