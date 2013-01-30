(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'Dsf' ratings of Orso Funding CMBS 5's class E and F trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) due to tranche default. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation.

The class E TBIs were further written down to zero on the January 2013 payment date, after the workout activity of the remaining defaulted loan resulted in partial recovery. The class F TBIs has already been fully written down in January 2012.

Since the previous rating action in May 2012, the last remaining seven properties backing the transaction's loan have been sold. The proceeds from the loan were applied to the repayment of the TBIs principal sequentially and as a result, the class C and D TBIs were redeemed in full in H212.

Fitch will no longer calculate the Recovery Estimate for the transaction following the withdrawal of the ratings.

At closing in August 2006, the transaction was backed by seven loans secured by 43 properties.