(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned property developer Future Land Development Holdings Limited's (Future Land, 'B+'/Stable) USD200m 10.25% notes due 2018 a final rating of 'B+'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and the final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 21 January 2013.

Its ratings reflect the company's limited geographic diversification, cash flow subordination to its key operating subsidiary, Jiangsu Future Land Co., Ltd. (JFL), as well as its resilient business model. Future Land's business profile is commensurate with a 'BB-' rating but significant structural subordination to JFL constrains the ratings at the 'B+' level.

What could trigger a rating action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- A significant decrease in contracted sales of the company's non-JFL business in 2013 from the CNY3bn level achieved in 2012

- A significant decline in the contracted sales/total debt ratio to below 1.0x at the holding company level on a sustained basis (1.6x at end-H112)

- Proportionately consolidated net debt/ adjusted inventory rising above 40% on a sustained basis. (Fitch estimates the ratio to be around 35% at end-H112)

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- Substantial increase in the scale of the company's non-JFL business, with annual contracted sales exceeding CNY10bn (Fitch estimates LTM contracted sales of non-JFL business at end-H112 to be CNY3.9bn)

- Unrestricted access to JFL's cash flows