(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based technology company Aegis Limited's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with Negative Outlook.

The Negative Outlook factors in likely deterioration in Aegis's FFO (funds from operations) adjusted leverage to over 5x by end-March 2013 (FY13) and the ratings will be downgraded if leverage remains above 4.0x in FY14.

Fitch, however, expects Aegis to deleverage in FY14, supported by free cash flow generation due to strong EBITDA margins (FY12: 11.9%) and low capex/revenue of 4%-5%. Fitch expects current EBITDA margins to be maintained as Aegis transitions its Indian operations to low-cost facilities and consolidates its Australian operations. Further, on-going cost-saving measures are likely to reduce costs by USD5m per year and there are plans to improve operational efficiencies. As a result its Q3 FY13 EBITDA margins improved to 13.2% (based on unaudited numbers) from 9.8% in Q3FY12.

Aegis's 'BB-' rating continues to reflect its diversification by geography and business, with low client concentration risk, strong counterparties, and customer loyalty. It also benefits from an onshore business model as it has few outsourced operations to low-cost countries which protects it from any potential anti-offshoring regulations in US.

The rating reflects Aegis's acquisitive nature, its highly leveraged balance sheet, limited funds from operations (FFO) and volatile EBITDA margins. These factors are constraining the rating at 'BB-'.

What Could Trigger A Rating Action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- FFO-adjusted leverage of above 4x on a sustained basis due to a fall in EBITDA margin to below 11% or debt-led capex

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to outlook being revised to stable include:

- FFO-adjusted leverage falling below 4x on a sustained basis

- Sustained positive free cash flow generation