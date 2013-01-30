(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Nara Cable Funding II's proposed 2020 senior secured euro denominated notes an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)' and an expected Recovery Rating of 'RR2'. Nara Cable II is a finance vehicle for Cableuropa S.A.

The notes' final rating is subject to the completion of the transaction and final terms conforming to information received and reviewed by Fitch. The notes will benefit from similar protection and security package as the group's existing senior secured notes - including an incurrence test of 5.5x EBITDA total debt test, and a 4.5x EBITDA senior test.

Collateral established via the creditor rights secured under the new notes tranche (of the senior bank facility) includes i) a first ranking pledge over the shares in Cableuropa, ii) security over certain bank accounts, iii) security over certain intercompany loans including the loan from ONO Finance II, the issuer vehicle of the group's subordinated notes and iv) an agreement to grant a first ranking mortgage over the network assets upon request from the lenders following the occurrence of an event of default.

The transaction is a further step in the company's ongoing refinancing programme, and is intended to refinance amortisations under the company's term loan A. Subject to the amount raised, the company will have substantially removed refinancing risk over the next three-four years.

Cableuropa's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B'/Positive takes into account the company's revenue and cash flow resilience, despite a difficult economy and communications market. Revenues continue to grow, ahead 5.5% in Q312 and EBITDA margins in the high forties (48.3% in Q312) remain strong. Net debt to EBITDA leverage of 4.54x is low for the rating level, which in combination with ongoing refinancing activity support the Positive Outlook.

Refinancing activity has had the effect of pushing up notional borrowing costs, while the company's USD1.0bn 2018 secured notes raised in 2012, has introduced a relatively high currency mismatch, given the purely domestic nature of revenues. Solid free cash flow generation and modest top-line growth should however support deleveraging trends. Funds from operations (FFO) net leverage consistently below 5.0x (equivalent to net debt to EBITDA of 4.5x) coupled with solid ongoing free cash flow could lead to a higher rating.

High rates of unemployment, the collapse of the property sector and uncertain long term effects of austerity in Spain, underpin caution in the rating, although operating and financial performance continue to prove resilient against this backdrop.