(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan-based Kapital Bank's (KB) and Pasha Bank's (PB) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+', with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: KB's IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)

KB's Long- and Short-Term IDRs, Support Rating and SRF reflect potential support from the Azerbaijan authorities in case of need. Fitch's' assessment of potential support takes into account the bank's important social role in distributing pensions through the largest country-wide branch network and its active involvement in state-funded infrastructure development projects. The ratings also acknowledge the close informal relationships between the bank and its shareholders and government authorities.

At the same time, Fitch continues to view the probability of state support as only limited given KB's narrow commercial franchise, its private ownership and the weak track record of support from the authorities demonstrated in respect to the country's largest bank, International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA; 'BB'/Stable).

RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: KB's VIABILITY RATING (VR)

KB's Viability Rating reflects the bank's limited commercial franchise, consistently weak performance, poor asset quality metrics, pressure on capital and significant related party lending. At the same time, the rating also acknowledges the bank's ample liquidity, essential to offset volatility in customer accounts driven by budget transfer payments, and the absence of material non-government wholesale borrowings. KB's funding is largely sourced from customer accounts (42% at end-9M12) and borrowings from state agencies (57% at end-9M12).

In the course of the past four years (2009 - 2012) KB has increased its loan book by almost a factor of five, from AZN345m to AZN1.7bn, mostly through the increase of agency lending (around 66% of KB's total loan book at end-9M12). Agency loans are directly financed by the Azerbaijan authorities and in most instances include sovereign guarantees. Related party construction exposures accounted for 17% of loans at end-9M12.

At end-2012, KB's level of non-performing loans (NPLs; overdue for more than 90 days) was around 22% of gross commercial loans, higher than at other Fitch-rated banks in Azerbaijan. A further weakening of asset quality metrics is possible considering heightened credit risks in KB's slowly amortising loan book.

Fitch estimates that KB could fully reserve the reported NPLs; however, in this case its capital ratio would approach the regulatory minimum (12%). Furthermore, the loss absorption capacity remains under pressure from KB's low/ negative internal capital generation and expected potential growth in commercial lending. An AZN10m new equity injection planned for 2013 would result in only temporary improvement in the bank's capitalisation as it is likely to be consumed by loan growth and operating losses.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: PB' IDRs AND VIABILITY RATING

The affirmation of PB's ratings reflects minor changes in PB's risk profile since the last review of the bank in September 2012. The bank's ratings are constrained by the highly cyclical, oil dependent and structurally weak Azerbaijani operating environment. The major bank specific issues remain PB's limited retail deposit franchise and short track record; potential contingent risks arising from the construction business of the broader group; notable political risk and uncertainty in respect to the long-term sustainability of the bank's sizeable related party funding.

At the same time, the ratings also consider PB's currently solid financial metrics, reflected in a sizable capital and liquidity buffer, and so far reasonable performance and asset quality. The latter should be considered in the context of limited track record, however.

For the most recent update and more details on the bank please see Fitch's full rating report dated 3 December 2012, which is available on www.fitchratings.com.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE: PB's SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

Fitch understands that the bank's shareholder structure may benefit the bank in terms of potential liquidity support, favourable regulatory treatment and potential equity support if needed. However, such support cannot be relied upon at all times, in the agency's view, given the bank's limited systemic importance and policy role. Hence PB's Support Rating and SRF were affirmed at '5' and 'No Floor', respectively.

RATING SENSITIVITES: KB's AND PB's IDRS, VRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SRFS

Both banks are owned by Pasha Holding and ultimately controlled by the Pashaev family, who are the in-laws of President Aliyev. Any weakening of the shareholder's connections to the Azerbaijani authorities would be credit negative for PB and KB. A sharp deterioration in the Azerbaijan economy or the country's political stability, for example in caseof a much lower oil price, would also be negative for both banks.

KB's IDRs, Support Rating, Support Rating Floor could be downgraded should its state-directed functions be transferred to another financial institution. A further deterioration in asset quality of KB's commercial loan book and/or prolonged operating losses may erode the bank's capital position and result in a downgrade of its VR. Positive rating action for KB is unlikely in the foreseeable future given weaknesses in the bank's stand-alone profile and the already significant potential support factored into the ratings.

Downside pressure on PB's ratings could arise if the capital and liquidity positions deteriorate significantly, for example from materialization of contingent risks from other group assets, or from fast credit growth, which is not anticipated by Fitch at present. PB's Support Rating and SRF could be upgraded if there was a marked increase in PB's systemic importance and the depth of its franchise, or if the Azerbaijan authorities more clearly demonstrate their readiness to support the country's non state-owned banks. However, Fitch views such changes as unlikely in the near term. Upward rating action would require an extended track record of sound performance and improved transparency of the group's construction business.

The rating actions are as follows:

Kapital Bank

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'

Support Rating: affirmed at '4'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'

Pasha Bank

Long-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'

Support Rating: affirmed at '5'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'