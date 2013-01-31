(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 15 SMHL and two Maxi transactions, comprising 37 classes and four classes, respectively.

The transactions are securitisations of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by Members Equity Bank Pty Ltd (ME Bank). The full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary.

The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit enhancement is sufficient to support the notes at their current rating levels. ME Bank issued liquidity bonds in 2012 for SMHL Global Fund No.8, SMHL Global Fund No.9, SMHL Global Fund 2007-1 and Maxis Loan Securitisation Fund 2008-1 to provide credit enhancement for their respective class B notes.

Performance of the SMHL & Maxis transactions has been within Fitch's expectations with minimal levels of defaults and losses. All SMHL transactions have arrears below the latest Dinkum level of 1.36%. The two Maxis transactions are performing slightly worse than the SMHL transactions, reflecting the different origination standards, but remain within Fitch's expectations.

Prepayments have been strong in all transactions, averaging between 20% and 35% since closing. The strong prepayment rates have resulted in a build-up of credit enhancement for the most senior notes. There have been increased payment rates in the last few months across many transactions which may partially be attributed to borrowers taking advantage of the recent interest rate cuts.

In both the SMHL Series Securitisation Fund 2010-3 and SMHL Series Securitisation Fund 2011-2 top-ups were funded in error, by the respective trusts in June 2012. These payments were subsequently reimbursed by ME Bank, which is responsible for directly funding top-ups for these transactions. Fitch notes that controls have been put in place to prevent a repeat of such errors.

Due to the National Consumer Credit Protection legislation which was introduced in 2009, there has been an increase in complaints made to the Financial Ombudsman Service. This has resulted in delays in processing since 2011, leading to a longer average time taken for properties to be recorded as being in possession and therefore inflating 90+ arrears figures.

Fitch will continue to monitor the recent flooding and bush fires and any effect they may have on the transactions.

All transactions are covered by mortgage insurance, with policies provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. To date, all losses not covered by the mortgage insurers have been covered by excess spread.

The rating actions are as listed below.

