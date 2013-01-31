(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Huatai Property & Casualty Insurance Co.,
Ltd's (Huatai P&C) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
RATING RATIONALE
The rating reflects Huatai P&C's extensive distribution network throughout
China, favourable operating profitability and solid liquidity. The rating also
factors in Fitch's expectation of continued support, if needed, from parent
Huatai Insurance Group Co., Ltd (Huatai Group) given Huatai P&C's role as a core
operating entity within the group.
Huatai P&C has strengthened its market presence in China by increasing the scale
of its exclusive agents and telemarketing force. Gross premiums written by
Huatai P&C in Q312 reached RMB4.3bn, (2011: RMB4.9bn), although this only
represented about 1% of the Chinese property and casualty market.
The company maintained favourable underwriting results in 2012, despite a mild
increase in its claim ratio mainly from non-motor insurance policies. Its
combined ratio for Q312 was 95%, little changed from 2011, and compared with
107% in 2009. Nonetheless, the proposed deregulation of commercial motor premium
rates could affect the company's underwriting margin.
These positive attributes are partially offset by modest standalone
capitalisation as measured by Fitch's internal capital model. Ongoing internal
surplus growth and injection of fresh capital by Huatai Group, has, however,
improved Huatai P&C's capital strength in Q312. In view of a potential
underwriting downswing in the Chinese non-life insurance market, Fitch expects
Huatai P&C to further build up additional capital buffer to withstand
underwriting volatility.
RATING SENSITIVITES/DRIVERS
Key triggers for negative rating action include a decline in Huatai P&C's
standalone solvency ratio to a level lower than 150% (Q412: 220.5%) on a
sustained basis, or a significant decrease in the group's risk-adjusted
capitalisation as measured by Fitch's internal capital model on a consolidated
basis.
Key triggers for positive rating action are an ability to sustain operating
profitability with a combined ratio below 95%, an improvement in solvency ratio
to a level persistently above 250%, and a further strengthening of distribution
capability and coverage in China