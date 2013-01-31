(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Laender 42's EUR1.0bn bonds, due 31 January 2023, a final Long-term rating of 'AAA'. The bonds will be issued by a group of seven German federated states (Laender). This is the 42nd joint issue of the German Laender.

The rating reflects the strong support mechanisms that apply to all members of the German Federation, including the seven German federated states involved in the joint issue, and the extensive liquidity facilities they benefit from, which ensure timely debt and debt service payment.

Fitch notes that the support mechanisms apply uniformly to all members of the German Federation: the Federal Republic of Germany ('AAA'/Stable) represented by the federal government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which include the seven states undertaking the issue: Bremen, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Rheinland-Pfalz, Saarland, Schleswig-Holstein and Thueringen. All Laender are equally entitled to financial support in the event of financial distress irrespective of differences in economic and financial performances.

Each state is liable for its individual share in the issue, the proceeds of which will be divided between the participating states as follows:

State of Bremen: EUR150m

State of Hamburg: EUR150m

State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: EUR150m

State of Rheinland-Pfalz: EUR150m

State of Saarland: EUR150m

State of Schleswig-Holstein: EUR150m

State of Thueringen: EUR100m

The State of Thueringen will be the paying agent. The issue's liquidity is underpinned by the safe cash management system the Laender operate in, which allows overnight cash exchanges between Laender and the Bund when necessary, and recourse to appropriate short-term credit lines. The issue is zero risk-weighted and European Central Bank (ECB) repo-eligible.

The objective of the Laender's jumbo joint issue is to offer investors a sizeable and liquid bond with portfolio exposure on several issuers.

