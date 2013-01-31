(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the city of Turin's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A-' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative, mirroring those on Italy's sovereign rating. The rating action affects financial debt outstanding of about EUR3.1bn, including a bond of original amount of EUR355m (XS0373247104), and future direct borrowing.

RATING RATIONALE

The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations of debt stabilisation over the medium term supported by a budget balance thanks to revenue resiliency despite ongoing economic recession, and investment sized to asset sales and capital subsidies.

Fitch expects Turin's operating balance to hover around EUR250m in 2013-2015, or 20% of revenue, as increases of PIT and property tax offset cuts in subsidies while replacing one-time revenue such as capital gains on asset sales. The debt service coverage ratio, which in Fitch's central scenario weakens to 0.9x of the operating balance in 2013, would re-strengthen to 1x from 2014 when the economic recovery could have a positive bear on the budget via more cyclically sensitive revenues, such as PIT and waste tax amid continuing stabilisation of operating spending.

Recessions in 2012/2013 are not expected by Fitch to have an impact on the budget as the bulk of taxes are based on the cadastral rather than the market value of properties. Although Turin has almost exhausted its tax rate raising potential, Fitch expects some flexibility from the tax base growth as real estate initiatives taken in previous years will start to come into the tax net. The economic slackness and the nationally imposed austerity will erode Turin's budget. In Fitch's central scenario, revenues will continue to stagnate at around EUR1.325bn over 2013-2014, extending the rigidity Turin is facing since after the 2006 Winter Olympic games.

Fitch acknowledges that Turin has since restrained spending. Costs have stabilised at just above EUR1.05bn thanks to internal efficiencies which have translated into a declining number of staff, rationalisation of the municipal services and fee hikes for transport sector to offset declining subsidies for the sector. The sale of stakes in municipal companies, ranging from the airport to the waste collection has also contributed to subsiding operating spending.

Amid declining recurrent revenues in real terms, investments will be reliant on asset sales. Fitch expects budgetary investments to decline to EUR150m over the 2013-2015 compared to about EUR250m in 2010-2012, with the bulk of them remaining centred on transportation. Although Fitch envisages a gradual increase of investments over the medium term, Turin will maintain the balanced budget it achieved in 2011. Under Fitch's baseline scenario, borrowing will cover 50% of the EUR0.5bn investments over the 2013-2015 while matching yoy the principal repayment from 2014. Debt stock should therefore stabilise at about EUR3bn while remaining partly exposed to rate rises as about 50% carries floating rates.

Fitch expects Turin to improve its cash flow generation capacity as it gradually closes the 5% gap between tax and fee revenues accrued and collected which has resulted in the accumulation of difficult-to-collect receivables and subsequent tight liquidity. The administration is committed to raise free reserves over the medium term by earmarking future proceeds from asset sales, such as the transportation company GTT, in order to shrink the average payment delay to suppliers and fall into line of the 60 days by 2014.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Turin's ratings, which remain vulnerable to a sovereign downgrade, could be downgraded if the operating margin weakens towards 15% therefore triggering the weakening of the payback ratio towards 40 years. Conversely, and assuming the Outlook on the sovereign rating is revised to Stable, Turin's Outlook could also be revised to Stable if the city continues to deliver balanced budgets, thereby stabilising debt at EUR3bn, while boosting its free reserves while reducing the stock of uncollectible receivables which Fitch estimates at about EUR200m at the end of 2012.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

The analysis assumes Turin to eliminate from 2013 its past dependency on unconventional revenues, such as the capital gains on asset sales to pay the principal component of the annual debt servicing requirements and relatively stable market rates as 50% of the debt carries floating rates.

Fitch assumes a relaxation of the debt limit which, from 2013 allows borrowing only if interest costs do not exceed 4% of operating revenues; if maintained the ratio would preclude new borrowing, translating into a forced downsize of investment with possible negative repercussions on the city infrastructure and the local economy.

Lastly, Fitch assumes Turin to continue limiting debt liabilities of its tax-supported companies, such as the transport companies GTT and InfraTo, the holding company FCT.