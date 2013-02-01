(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 01 - The Korean cabinet's approval of the Covered Bond Act this week, and its
prospective passing by parliament later in the year, will diversify the Asia-Pacific covered
bond market, hitherto dominated by Australia and New Zealand, Fitch Ratings says.
We would expect Korean covered bond supply to increase as a result (although it
is not clear exactly when this process will begin). As in Australia, banks will
use new sources of term funding to diversify their funding base and lower
funding costs. Korean banks may seek to use covered bonds to lessen reliance on
the shorter end of the foreign-currency capital market, although an important
consideration will be whether direct issuance is cheaper than selling mortgage
assets to the Korea Housing Finance Corporation.
The introduction of covered bonds legislation also coincides with increasing
concern about high household debt. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) hopes
that issuing covered bonds will facilitate Korean banks' access to longer-term,
fixed-rate mortgages, reducing the risk that households with high, short-term
debt suffer an interest rate shock. Issuing covered bonds could help banks
manage interest rate risks as they seek to meet the FSC's target that 30% of
mortgage lending is of fixed-rate, amortising mortgages.
An increase in Korean supply is the main driver of our expectation of higher
covered bond issuance from Asia in 2013. Singapore released draft covered bond
legislation in March last year, but we think issuance there will be more
opportunistic, because Singaporean banks have predominantly deposit-funded
balance sheets, limiting their wholesale funding needs.
Nevertheless, banks will see the benefits of issuing covered bonds to diversify
funding and help liability management. We therefore think that Singaporean banks
may start to issue covered bonds in 2013 once the Monetary Authority of
Singapore releases its final guidelines on covered bond issuance.
Pending liquidity requirements under Basel III may also encourage covered bond
issuance. The Net Stable Funding Ratio will create incentives for largely
deposit-funded banks to lengthen the duration of their liabilities. In addition,
if covered bonds can be classified as high-quality liquid assets under Basel III
for the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), this may stoke demand (and therefore
supply) among Singaporean banks, because of the lack of domestic sovereign
bonds.
There is interest in covered bonds across the region, including India, Japan,
Taiwan, Malaysia and Hong Kong. Although we do not expect issuance of covered
bonds from these countries in 2013, some will advance the development and
definition of covered bond frameworks during the year.
We expect Australian supply to remain strong in 2013, at AUD30bn-35bn, although
this is lower than last year's AUD40bn.
The Korean Act will be submitted for parliamentary approval in February, and if
passed as scheduled, will become effective six months later, the FSC said on
Tuesday. It will enable banks to issue legislative covered bonds directly as
well as via the Korea Housing Finance Corporation.