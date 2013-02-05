(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 05 - Fitch Ratings says that credit fund performance and flows in 2013 are unlikely to
reach the levels seen in 2012. In a new sector update on high yield (HY) and investment grade
(IG) funds, the agency notes that liquidity from central banks' actions and a reduction in
eurozone systemic risk in H212 provided strong technical support to credit
markets, resulting in double-digit performance for all credit fund categories.
Higher beta corporate credit funds (ie those with greater sensitivity to market
movements) outperformed in 2012, notably European HY (25.5%) and funds with
allocations to European subordinated financials. Global HY funds returned a more
modest 16.6% and global IG corporate credit funds 12.7% in 2012.
"Credit funds delivered double digit returns in 2012, fuelled by sovereign yield
compression and credit spread tightening," said Alastair Sewell, Director in
Fitch's Fund & Asset Manager Rating Group, "It seems unlikely that we will see
this level of spread tightening again in 2013 and investors are increasingly
concerned with the duration risk of bond funds in general. This will make it
hard for long-only credit funds to match their 2012 performance and inflows."
Credit fund flows follow performance - 33% of 2012 flows went to funds in the
top five-year performance quartile. Contrary to the agency's findings for equity
funds however, smaller credit funds are also attractive to investors. While 30%
of net fund flows in 2012 went to the largest 30% of credit funds, a long-tail
of smaller funds also garnered substantial inflows, with the smallest 30% of
funds gathering 40% of total flows in 2012. This reflects the appetite for more
specialised, nimbler credit strategies that could be favoured in the coming
years (see "Credit Fund Strategies in 2013" dated 4 February 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com). "It will be interesting to see how the largest funds
navigate a less beta driven market and demonstrate agility," adds Manuel Arrive,
Senior Director in Fitch's Fund & Asset Manager Rating Group.
Corporate credit fund flows were exceptionally high in 2012 at USD150bn (2011:
USD50bn) , lifting four years flows to USD420bn and resulting in total credit
assets under management (AUM) more than doubling over the past five years.
Roughly two-thirds of total 2012 flow (USD95bn) went to HY and the balance to IG
funds. Funds in the top performance quartile over five years received average
inflows of around 33% across the Lipper for Investment Management credit fund
categories. This highlights the correlation between fund flows and performance
at the fund as well as at the asset class level.
Credit funds have had difficulties beating the benchmark over three and five
years. Navigating the risk on/risk off environment proved challenging, even more
so for HY than IG funds. Over five years, 80% of HY funds underperform the
index, highlighting the difficulty in beating bullish markets.
The report: "Global Credit Funds: Sector Update" (dated 4 February 2013) is
available at www.fitchratings.com. It should be read in conjunction with "Credit
Fund Strategies in 2013", dated 4 February 2013.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: High-Yield and Corporate-Credit Funds Sector
Update
