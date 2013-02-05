(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Gliwice's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB+', and National Long-term rating at 'A+(pol)'. All ratings have Stable Outlooks.

RATING RATIONALE

The affirmation reflects Gliwice's good operating performance, resulting from its prudent financial management and monitoring of spending, that leads to good self-funding capacity and healthy debt ratios. The ratings also take into account projected high capital expenditure, to be partly debt financed and persisting pressure on opex stemming from the challenging legal framework and from growing maintenance costs triggered by completed investments.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the good operating performance and healthy debt-service ratios will be maintained despite growth in debt and the anticipated in 2013 slowdown of the national economy.

Fitch expects Gliwice's operating balance to stabilise at about 11% of operating revenue in the medium term following the results achieved in 2010-2012. This will be derived from Gliwice's financial flexibility and the city authorities' effective policy aimed at limiting opex growth, coupled with increasing revenue from income and property taxes, supported by the expansion of the city's tax base.

Gliwice's investment spending in 2013-2015 could total PLN1.5bn (about 40% of annual total expenditure on average) due to the implementation of the state and EU co-financed projects. Despite the high share of projected capital revenue (mainly funded through state and EU budget grants) and the city's large current balance, Gliwice will have to partly recourse to debt to finance its capex programme. Additionally, completed investments may put extra spending pressure on the city's budget due to growing maintenance costs.

Fitch expects that by 2015 the city's debt after investment may peak at about PLN415m, significant growth compared with PLN126m at end-2012. However, it will still represent a moderate level by international standards at 50% of current revenue. Gliwice's solid budgetary performance secures healthy debt ratios, which are currently the strongest among the city's peers.

Fitch projects the city's debt-service and debt-coverage ratios to remain healthy in 2013-2015, with debt servicing account, on average, for around 14% of the operating balance. The debt to current balance ratio may increase to about five years, which will be well below the average debt maturity of 15-16 years. The domination of low cost and long-term financing from the European Investment Bank allows Gliwice to limit its annual debt service burden.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ratings could be upgraded if the city strengthens its operating performance, with operating balance of at least 15% of operating revenue.

A negative rating action could result if the city's debt coverage exceeds eight years due to a sustained deterioration in the operating margin to far below Fitch's expectations, and/or significant rise of Gliwice's direct debt.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

The ratings are sensitive to a number of assumptions:

-Fitch assumes that the city's tax base will remain strong in the medium term allowing Gliwice to sustain tax revenue above the national average and financial flexibility.

-Fitch also assumes that the city will comply with all the EU regulations and procedures when implementing the investments projects co-financed by the EU, which will protect the city from returning high amounts of the previously received EU grants.

-Fitch also assumes that the city will not face any major compensation payments to the contractors of the city's investments or compensation for the changes in the area development plans approved by the city's authorities, and will not have to return substantial amounts of taxes received in previous years.