(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 05 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S.'s (Halkbank)
seven-year USD750m unsecured Eurobond issue a final rating of 'BBB-'. The final rating is the
same as the expected rating assigned on January 24, 2013.
The notes are senior unsecured and rank equally with all of Halkbank's other
senior unsecured obligations. The notes are rated in line with Halkbank's
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'/Stable. The
notes will be used for general corporate purposes.
Halkbank is a majority state-owned bank, with 51% of its shares held by the
State Privatisation Fund. The remaining 49% of the shares are publicly traded.
Halkbank's IDR's are equalised with those of the Turkish sovereign.
Halkbank is currently rated as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR 'F3'
National Long-term rating 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating 'bbb-'
Support Rating '2'
Support Rating Floor 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB-'