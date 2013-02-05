(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 05 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Sitronics JSC's (Sitronics) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B-' with a Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of this release. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Sitronics has chosen to stop participating in
the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information
to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical coverage for Sitronics.
Sitronics' ratings are shaped by its weak operating profile of a struggling
niche IT and technology company on a standalone basis benefiting from tangible
shareholder support.
-Weak Operations
Sitronics' standalone profile remains weak conforming with a 'CC' rating. The
group has undergone significant re-organisation over the past 12 months, and a
new round of re-organisation seems to be in the pipeline. A transformational
change would be required to improve the company's standalone profile.
- Shareholder Support Strong but May Diminish
Shareholder support has been material and timely and is likely to continue. The
level of support from its ultimate shareholder, OJSC Sistema ('BB-'/Stable) is
likely to depend on the strategic asset composition of Sitronics. Without
pre-empting the outcome of the company's ongoing re-organisation, Fitch notes
that Sistema's propensity for support may diminish if Sitronics ends up with
fewer strategically important assets. The 'CCC' IDR factors in Sitronics'
standalone credit profile of 'CC' lifted by one notch to 'CCC' on support from
Sistema.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' with a Negative Outlook, withdrawn
Local currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' with a Negative Outlook,
withdrawn
National Long-Term Rating: downgraded to 'B+(rus)' from 'BB-(rus)' with a
Negative Outlook, withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt in foreign currency: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-',
'RR-4', withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt in local currency: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-', 'RR-4',
'B+ (rus)' from 'BB-(rus)', withdrawn