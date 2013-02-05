(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 05 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that severe delinquencies are higher for investment mortgages in Australia than owner-occupier mortgages. The 90+ day delinquency rates of Australian investment loans have on average been 1.16x higher than owner-occupied mortgages in the decade to September 2012; the ratio was higher at 1.51x as of September 2012.

Fitch analysis shows that regions characterised by high 90+ day delinquencies for investment properties do not, in general, experience the same trends in owner-occupied mortgages. This indicates that mortgages for investment purposes in these areas might be affected by different variables (e.g. house prices, rental yield) and in different ways than owner-occupied mortgages. Among the regions with a high concentration of investment loans, inner-metropolitan areas have low delinquency rates while tourism and/or coastal urbanisation areas tend to have above-average 90+ day delinquency rates. Among the 20 worst performing regions by 90+ day arrears for investment loans as at end September 2012 were South West Western Australia (1.53%), Gold Coast East (1.24%) and Sunshine Coast (1.1%).

Fitch assumes a 25% higher base default probability in the case of a mortgage collateralised by an investment property compared with an owner-occupied property. Fitch believes that investment property loans will have a higher probability of default in an economic downturn, as borrowers will try harder to protect their primary residence than an investment property.

The report analyses the performance of the local residential mortgage market using data covering around 15% of all mortgages in Australia (approximately 1.1 million loans), as of September 2012, with a total outstanding balance of over AUD211bn and approximately AUD43.3bn of loans classified as lending for investment purposes.

