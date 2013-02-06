Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings says that Santander UK plc's (San UK;
'A'/Stable/'F1') 2012 results announced last week confirmed the agency's
expectations that underlying profitability at most UK banks remains under
pressure. The results are neutral for San UK's ratings.
Although the bank's 2012 pre-tax profit was in line with that reported in 2011,
it was supported by GBP705m one-off capital gains from the buy-back of non-core
capital instruments in July 2012. Furthermore, 2011 figures included a large
provision against claims for mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI), which
was not repeated to the same extent in 2012. Overall, recurrent banking revenues
were significantly lower than last year, reflecting the low interest rate and
challenging economic environment.
Operating profit was also negatively affected by additional loan impairment
charges against San UK's non-core legacy portfolio, higher loan impairment
charges against its core loan book, as well as provisions against conduct risks
(other than PPI). The main cause of the fall in revenues was the tightening of
net interest margins resulting from higher funding costs and the unwinding of
its previous interest rate hedge. Conduct costs are expected to remain a feature
of UK banks' profitability in 2013, although the extent is difficult to
quantify. Furthermore, underlying profitability will continue to be challenged
by the difficult UK economic environment.
Despite the deterioration in profitability, Fitch notes that San UK's balance
sheet fundamentals are sound and in line with expectations. Asset quality
remains healthy, with residential mortgages continuing to perform well (NPL
ratio of 1.74%) despite negative macro-economic pressures. Impaired loans within
the mortgage portfolio have risen slightly, partly reflecting the large
reduction in the stock of mortgage loans (GBP9.4bn year on year) and partly due
to a change in collection procedures implemented in 2012. New SME loans are
generally performing well. Overall the bank reported a 2.2% NPL ratio, which is
among the lower in the sector, as it benefits from a low credit risk profile,
with around 85% of customer assets being prime residential mortgages, and sound
underwriting standards.
Nonetheless, San UK is a purely domestic retail bank and therefore any sudden
change in economic conditions, including any unexpected rise in unemployment and
interest rates, could reduce borrowers' affordability and result in credit
quality deterioration. Furthermore, there is some concern over the high
proportion of interest-only mortgages (41% of total loans at end-H112) present
in its books. However, a major economic deterioration is not Fitch's base
scenario.
The bank's customer funding is slowly becoming more focussed on current accounts
and longer term deposits, away from pure savings products, inherited from its
building society legacy. During 2012, the bank allowed a proportion of non-core,
less stable deposits to exit the bank. The bank's savings franchise remains
strong.
Core FSA-eligible liquid assets decreased slightly in Q412 from the very high
levels reached in 2012 and are expected to continue to reduce during 2013,
although this is not expected to be material from a rating perspective and
partly reflects changes in regulation and the introduction of the UK's funding
for lending scheme.
Regulatory capital ratios are strong, with a reported core Tier 1 ratio at
end-2012 of 12.1% (2011:11.4%). The increase from 2011 was achieved mostly by
loan deleveraging, the capital gain from the buy-back of non-core capital and
despite a GBP450m dividend payment to its Spanish parent Banco Santander S.A.
Fitch expects core capital levels to remain sound but reduce over time as the
bank expands into riskier SME lending. Internal capital generation is expected
to remain under pressure from low earnings as well as potential continued
up-streaming of excess capital to Banco Santander.