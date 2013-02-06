Chinese banks' large off-balance-sheet activities and rapidly expanding
transactions with nonbanks are also a risk. Non-loan credit now comprises
one-third of total credit outstanding in the financial sector, up from 15% in
2006. The three banks whose VRs were downgraded today all have elevated exposure
to "shadow" finance versus peers. CNCB and PAB are large distributors of
investment products sold by related-party nonbanks (including CITIC Trust, CITIC
Securities, Ping An Trust, and Ping An Securities). IB owns a 73% stake in local
trust company, China Industrial International Trust Co., and is also a large
extender of credit in the interbank market, resulting in high exposure to small
banks and nonbanks with weaker intrinsic strength.
A key risk over the short-term is Chinese banks' issuance of WMPs, substitutes
for time deposits, which have been growing rapidly as competition for deposit
funding intensifies. The balance of outstanding WMPs stood at CNY12trn in Q312,
up from CNY8.4trn at end-2011. WMPs are changing the nature of Chinese banks'
stable, cheap deposit base into one that is more mobile, expensive and
short-term. The products' short tenors, frequent mismatching of assets and
liabilities, and poor disclosure about underlying assets present a significant
contingent risk to the issuing banks. Because most WMPs are managed on a pooled
basis, it is difficult for banks to demonstrate underperformance on the
underlying assets, impeding their ability to impose losses on investors.
Mid-sized banks derive a much larger share of their funding through this channel
than state banks.
The current ratings of China's 11 commercial non-state banks are listed below.
The ratings of Bank of Shanghai (BOS) have been affirmed and withdrawn as the
rating of the issuer is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the
agency's coverage.
China CITIC Bank (CNCB)
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-'
Industrial Bank (IB)
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'b' from 'b+'
Ping An Bank (PAB)
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'b' from 'b+'
China Merchants Bank (CMB)
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
China Everbright Bank (CEB)
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPDB)
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
China Minsheng Banking Corporation (MIN)
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Bank of Beijing (BOB)
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
China Guangfa Bank (CGB)
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Hua Xia Bank (HXB)
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Bank of Shanghai (BOS)
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook; rating withdrawn
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'; rating withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '3'; rating withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'; rating withdrawn
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'; rating withdrawn