Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 9 AAAsf tranches of
Korea First Mortgage No. 6 Limited (KFM6) and No. 7 Limited (KFM7). The Rating
Outlooks are Stable. Each transaction is a RMBS securitisation backed by South
Korean residential mortgages originated by Standard Chartered Bank Korea Limited
(A+/Negative/F1). A list of rating actions is provided below.
The affirmation reflects higher credit enhancement (CE) in each KFM transaction
as well as satisfactory asset performance. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
view that KFM's asset performance will continue to be supported by a resilient
labour market and a low interest rate environment in South Korea. Both factors
have kept households' debt servicing ability manageable despite high household
leverage. Further, the transactions benefit from a low loan-to-value (LTV) ratio
which will mitigate losses in case of foreclosures in a sluggish property
market.
The three-month delinquency ratio and the default rate of each KFM transaction
have remained low, notwithstanding a recent increase in both ratios. At
end-December 2012, the three-month delinquency rate was 0.16% and 0.12%
respectively for KFM 6 and 7, against each transaction's trigger of 2.75%. The
default rate of each KFM transaction was less than 0.4% of their respective
initial pool balances at end-December 2012 compared with each transaction's
trigger of 5.25%. The defaults have not resulted in any losses for the KFM
transactions due to the generally low LTV ratio which supported full recoveries.
The portfolio notional of KFM 6 & 7 have amortised to 22% and 30% of their
initial portfolio balances respectively per the latest servicer report as of
December 2012.
Korea First Mortgage No. 6 Limited
USD35,252,607 Class A-2a affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR28,705,695 Class A-2b affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD63,000,000 Class B affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD33,000,000 Class C affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD24,000,000 Class D affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Korea First Mortgage No. 7 Limited
USD124,089,988 Class A-2a affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR75,849,626 Class A-2b affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD52,000,000 Class B affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD36,000,000 Class C affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable