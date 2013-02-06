(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 06 - European investors are increasingly optimistic about
the eurozone sovereign crisis, according to Fitch Ratings' quarterly investor
survey.
The proportion of survey respondents who expect fundamental credit conditions
for European developed market sovereigns to improve rose sharply to 51%, up from
29% in the October survey. This is the first time in three years that optimists
have outnumbered pessimists.
When asked about the end-game for the eurozone, just over half (51%) said they
expect it to muddle through. 28% anticipate fiscal union.
The responses signal more confidence than in the July 2012 survey. Although 11%
still think the end-game will involve Greece and perhaps one or two other
peripheral countries leaving the eurozone, this is down sharply from the 21% who
predicted this outcome just six months ago.
53% think that eurozone sovereign funding conditions in 2013 will be better than
H212. 39% expect conditions to be about the same and only 8% expect
deterioration.
The responses chime with Fitch's view that the announcement of the European
Central Bank's Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme in September
marked a major turning point by significantly reducing the tail risk of a
self-fulfilling liquidity crisis for a eurozone sovereign. Policy makers appear
determined to keep the periphery countries in the eurozone, for example by
continuing to provide official support to Greece.
Nevertheless, as we said in our 2013 Global Sovereign Outlook, the crisis is far
from over and significant risks remain. Policy momentum towards a deeper
economic and monetary union needed to secure the eurozone's long-term viability
will probably slow in 2013. This is in part because market pressures have
receded, but also due to other factors such as the approach of German elections.
Volatility will stay high, and investor confidence will not be fully restored
until a tangible economic recovery is underway.
The Q113 survey was conducted between 4 and 31 January and represents the views
of managers of an estimated USD7.6 trillion of fixed-income assets. We will
publish the full survey results in mid-February.