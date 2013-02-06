(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 06 - In a new special report, Fitch Ratings explains the approach it takes to reflect the underlying economic reality behind the factoring of receivables and describing how this impacts its recovery rating analysis.

Regardless of the accounting treatment, unless the off-balance sheet receivable in a ring-fenced structure relates to a discontinued line of business, Fitch is likely to treat off-balance sheet receivable financings as on-balance sheet. This approach recognises the core on-going nature of a company's receivables and any suddenly required replacement funding being on-balance sheet.

Whether secured or non-recourse funded, and reconsolidated by analysts, previous examples serving as precedents and the practical importance of this core working-capital funding leads to its treatment as senior-ranking debt. This seniority of ranking features in recovery analysis and facilitates immediate replacement funding.

The report, entitled "Debt Factoring: Analytical Adjustments for Corporate Issuers and Their Recovery Ratings" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. It replaces "Impact of Receivables Securitisation on Debt Recovery Ratings of Highly Leveraged Issuers", dated 12 November 2012.

