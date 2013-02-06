(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report entitled 'European Hotel Sector and Companies Overview - Identifying Business and Financial Risk'.

The report illustrates a sector overview, the main trends and challenges facing European Hotel companies and the extent to which ratings are at risk. It also includes a comparison between different ownership models, namely full ownership, fixed and variable leases, management contracts and franchised hotels.

Issuers covered in the special report include Accor, Whitbread and Orbis.

