(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on
South Haven, MI's (the city) limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds:
--$4.18 million LTGO capital improvement bonds, series 2003, affirmed at 'AA-';
--$1.23 million LTGO capital improvement bonds, series 2007, affirmed at 'AA-';
--$9.68 million LTGO capital improvement bonds, series 2008, affirmed at 'AA-';
--$9.48 million LTGO capital improvement bonds, series 2009, affirmed at 'AA-'.
Fitch also affirms an implied unlimited tax general obligation rating of 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by the city's full faith and credit and its ad valorem
tax, subject to constitutional, charter and statutory limitations.
SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Management has demonstrated a commendable record
of conservative budgeting and proactive fiscal philosophy resulting in sustained
very strong reserve levels.
SEASONAL ECONOMY: The seasonal nature of the population presents a moderate
credit risk as the full time population is small, albeit stable.
STABLE, CONCENTRATED TAX BASE: The city tax base has enjoyed significant growth
and recent stability during the economic downturn despite the high percentage of
second-home ownership.
MODERATE DEBT: City debt levels are moderate in relation to the tax base.
Further, overall carrying costs are moderate given the city's manageable and
well-funded pension obligations.
LTGO RATING ON PAR WITH IMPLIED ULTGO: The LTGO bonds are rated on par with the
implied ULTGO rating on the basis of the city's solid general fund reserves and
general budgetary flexibility.
CREDIT PROFILE
The city of South Haven, 39 miles west of Kalamazoo, covers 3.5 square miles
along the eastern coast of Lake Michigan. While the city's full time population
is limited at just over 4,440 residents this number grows to over 15,000 during
the summer with vacationers and seasonal residents.
STABLE TAX BASE
The city tax base has exhibited dramatic growth and resiliency increasing over
100% over the past decade with modest declines of 8.3% in 2011 and 1.5% in 2012.
It remains vulnerable to further declines given the large number of seasonal,
second-homes. Leading taxpayers are a diverse mix of retail and recreational
properties but the city budget is heavily reliant on property tax revenues.
AVERAGE ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE
The city has a strong tourism base which is complemented by other local
employment options in the healthcare, pharmaceutical and manufacturing sectors.
Employment remains somewhat cyclical with average unemployment in Van Buren
County, where 99% of the city is located, at over 12% in 2009 and 2010. The rate
has improved modestly over the past two years but on average remains above state
and national averages due to the seasonal economic component. City income
indicators are on par with state but below national levels.
STRONG FINANCIAL RESERVES; LIMITED REVENUE FLEXIBILITY
South Haven's financial position has been consistent, characterized by healthy
reserve levels and well-managed operations despite limited revenue raising
flexibility. The city taxes at its maximum property tax under the Headlee limit.
While the 2007, 2008, and 2009 bonds are paid from identified revenue sources,
Fitch believes that if property tax revenue were needed for debt service,
general fund operations could become strained given the revenue raising
constraints.
General fund reserves are a strong $2.8 million or 42% of budget at fiscal
year-end 2012. Operational surpluses in five of the last six years increased
reserves from 28% in 2007. Budget to date preliminary results for 2013 are
balanced. Fitch expects the city to maintain very high reserves to offset
general fund revenue concentration and limitations.
Property tax revenue is the city's largest revenue source accounting for 70% of
total general fund revenues. Uncharacteristic of many Michigan municipalities,
the city has not experienced significant declines in taxable valuations and
property taxes have proven to be a stable revenue source for the city. The city
receives a small amount of state shared revenues and has conservatively budgeted
for decreases in the statutory portion of state revenue. South Haven has been
able to avoid significant staff reductions over the past three years and has
made efforts to reduce spending levels in all departments slowing expenditure
growth, which provides the city some future expenditure flexibility, if needed.
MODERATE DEBT
Due to the seasonal nature of the city's households, overall debt levels are
high at $9,679 per capita when measured against the lower year-round population
and more moderate at 4.1% of full market value, reflecting the significant
investment of the seasonal residents. Repayment of debt is average with 44% of
principal retired in 10 years. The city expects to issue $3 million bonds for
reconstruction of the police/fire complex in 2013 and has no other plans for
additional debt in the nearfuture. While the 2007, 2008, and 2009 bonds are
LTGO's of the city, the city uses tax increment revenues captured by the city's
downtown development authority to pay the 2007 bonds and water utility system
revenues to pay the 2008 and 2009 bonds. Fitch expects debt burden to remain
moderate, with minimal additional debt issuances.
WELL-FUNDED PENSION
The city participates in the Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan,
an agent multi-employer defined benefit pension plan. Annual pension costs are
manageable at approximately 1% of general fund expenditures and the plan is 95%
funded as of December 2010 using Fitch's 7% investment rate of return. Other
post-employment benefits (OPEB) are being funded on a pay-go basis, $25,412 for
2012 with a moderate unfunded liability of $1.09 million at June 30, 2012.
Overall carrying costs for debt service, pensions and OPEB are moderate at 19%
of 2012 general and debt service fund expenditures.