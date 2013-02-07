Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has revised Standard Chartered plc's (SC) and its subsidiary
Standard Chartered Bank plc's (SCB) Outlook to Stable from Negative. Their Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) have been affirmed at 'AA-'. A full list of rating actions is
provided at the
end of this comment.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The Outlook has been revised to Stable as Fitch now considers the risks attached
to the group's expansion into higher-risk markets, including mainland China,
sufficiently mitigated. The group maintains robust financial flexibility which
will continue to be supported by internal revenue generation. Increasing
correlations between its key markets will, in Fitch's view, continue to diminish
the geographical diversification benefits of SC's franchise. Loan
concentrations, however, are actively managed as the share of lending to
Asia-Pacific fell to 73% at end-H112 after having peaked at 85% at end-2005.
While this level of concentration significantly exposes the bank to an economic
downturn, the agency has become more comfortable that the attached risks are
tightly controlled.
The IDRs of SC and its main operating subsidiary SCB reflect stringently
managed, diversified and strong-performing operations. Fitch believes that the
group's strong risk culture should protect it against any unforeseen sharp asset
quality deterioration. Although capital and liquidity are subject to domestic
regulatory oversight and restrictions, Fitch expects that SC can generate
sufficient free liquidity for reallocation within the group if necessary. Its
holding company double leverage is low at about 70%.
SC's far-reaching network is a key strength. It is a competitive advantage over
domestic operating banks and a prerequisite to compete with larger global peers.
The inherent complexity in its medium-sized operations is adequately managed
even though its widespread presence renders the bank susceptible to external
shocks, including compliance and conduct risk, geopolitical risk and risks
related to convertibility and transferability of foreign currencies. Significant
cross-border exposures amounted to USD196bn or 31% of total assets at end-H112
(2008: 23% at end-2008) of which China cross-border risk grew fastest to reach
7% of total assets.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRs
SC's and SCB's VRs and IDRs capture the group's resilient intrinsic strength,
characterised by strong liquidity and a low overall risk appetite. The group's
earnings generation, which benefits from robust growth across Asia, remains
strong and revenue growth should be sufficient to absorb USD667m one-off charges
for alleged regulatory non-compliance in the US in 2012.
Fitch points to the build-up of risk from the bank's expansion into higher-risk
markets to the extent that growth may be rapid or excessive. The bank has thus
far mitigated concentration risks well and there are no obvious concentrations
in its large borrower list. However, its mainland China exposures will, in
Fitch's view, continue to grow. Fitch estimates that the bank's on- and
off-shore mainland China exposures stood at about USD70bn or 11% of assets at
end-June 2012. The estimate is derived from publicly stated China cross-border
risk (USD41bn at end-H112) and the total assets of SCB's subsidiary in China
(USD29bn).
SC's and SCB's ratings could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in asset
quality beyond the expectations of a normal cyclical downturn in one or more of
its key markets or if earnings and capitalisation are no longer considered
commensurate with the group's risks. Fitch's tolerance for volatility at the
current high rating level is low. There are no indications that significant
broad-based asset quality deterioration is imminent. Weaker loan performance in
UAE and India led to high non-performing loan ratios of 13.9% and 9.5% of gross
onshore wholesale loans in the Middle East South Asia segment and India at
end-H112, respectively (2011: 10.6% and 4.1%). The ratios would come down to
10.2% and 3.4%, respectively, if offshore loans are included. Those activities
are, however, of manageable size in a group context and consequently, total
impaired loans remain moderate at 1.8% of gross loans (2011: 1.6%).
SC's consolidated capitalisation remains in line with that of peers and
capitalisation across the network is solid. However, the consolidated capital
position may be overstated if the flow of capital among entities is restricted.
This could either be the result of tighter overseas regulation or if SC's home
regulator objects to the trapping of capital and liquidity by the various
regulators in the countries SC operates in. At end-H112, SC's consolidated core
capital ratio according to Fitch's definitions stood at 11.1%, and its tangible
common equity/tangible assets was at 5.2% (2011: 11.7% and 5.5%, respectively).
SC's access to deposit funding in the group's main markets, in particular Hong
Kong, is a rating strength which it shares with many regionally operating banks
rated in the 'AA' category. Its low loan-to-deposit ratio of 78.6% at end-June
2012 (2011: 75.7%) enables it to maintain this strength; however, defending its
deposit market shares may weigh on profitability in the absence of re-investment
opportunities. Operating profit over average assets has remained steady since
2009 and, at 1.27% in H112, remains in line with that of other 'AA-' rated
banks.
Downside risks stem from less tightly controlled risk-taking, increasing
concentrations, rapidly deteriorating credit or declining group resources. The
ratings are also sensitive to a decline in risk-adjusted profitability and to
any damage to and eroding confidence in the SC franchise as the latter is
essential to preserving access to core funding and offering international
connectivity. SC's moderate size and the inherent complexity in its business
model constrain the ratings as the bank is not a leader in any of the markets it
operates in.
In addition, the VR and IDRs of SC are sensitive to an adverse change in
relevant factors affecting holding company notching, including high double
leverage (above 120%), less prudent liquidity management, more complex group
structures or regulatory/legal risk specific to the holding company. SC's VR and
IDRs are currently equalised with those of its main operating entity, SCB.
RATING DRIVERS- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
SC's Support Rating of '5' and SRF of 'No floor' reflect Fitch's opinion that UK
sovereign support cannot be relied upon for a holding company. SCB's Support
Rating and SRF are driven by the still extremely high probability that it would
receive support from the UK government given the bank's systemic importance
internationally, notably to international trade and USD clearing. However, SCB's
Support Rating and SRF are vulnerable to global initiatives to reduce the
implicit support available to banks.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid regulatory capital securities issued by SC
and SCB are notched down from their common VRs to reflect varying degrees of
loss severity and incremental non- performance risk under Fitch's "Assessing and
Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" criteria. They are primarily
sensitive to any change in their VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Standard Chartered plc
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative
Short-Term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Capital securities (US853254AC43, US853254AB69, US853254AA86, USG84228AT58,
XS0365481935): affirmed at 'BBB'
Standard Chartered Bank plc
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative
Short-Term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-' and 'F1+'
Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Upper Tier 2 notes (XS0222434200, XS0119816402) affirmed at 'A-'
Capital securities (XS0347919457, XS0129229141): affirmed at 'BBB+'