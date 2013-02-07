Feb 07 - In its latest quarterly UK Credit Card Index, Fitch
Ratings notes that credit card ABS produced the strongest performance on record
last year. Performance for UK credit card trusts continued to improve throughout
Q412, with charge-off rates and delinquency rates decreasing even further from
their historical low levels reached in Q312.
Given the decreasing late delinquencies and signs of improvements in the UK
economy (such as the fall in the unemployment rate and individual insolvencies
in Q412), the charge-off index is expected to stay stable or improve slightly in
the coming months. However, Fitch expects delinquencies and charge-offs to start
increasing slightly in H213 considering that a triple-dip recession is now a
real risk for the UK economy given the contraction in output over the same
period and current levels in delinquencies and charge-offs are - in Fitch's view
- unsustainable in the long term. Yield and payment rates are expected to remain
fairly stable in 2013.
The three-months rolling charge-off index improved to 4.4% in Q412 compared with
5.8% in Q312, more than the agency's expectation. The three-months rolling
60-180 Day Delinquency Index declined to 1.8% in Q412 from 1.9% in the previous
quarter, continuing to test its lowest level seen since index inception in 2002.
The Fitch Gross Yield Index value for December 2012 remained almost stable at
20.7%, representing a slight quarter-on-quarter decrease of 30bps. The Fitch
Monthly Payment Rate Index increased to 19.3%, slightly above the range of
16.0%-19.0% broadly seen in the past 10 years and confirming the consumer trend
of deleveraging.
Fitch's outlook for UK credit card asset performance and ratings outlook remain
stable.
There was no new issuance backed by UK credit card receivables in Q412. The
agency decided to exclude Barclays' Cumbernauld trust from its index calculation
due to distortion of the performance metrics driven by accumulation of monies
for repayment of the last outstanding note in February 2013. Overall the index
composition was slightly impacted by this and the value of collateral tracked by
the Index dropped to GBP26.9bn at the end of Q412.
The full report, entitled 'Credit Card Index - UK - Q4 2012', is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Credit Card Index UK - Q4 2012