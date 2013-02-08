(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 08 - The reform of Spanish electricity regulation announced last week creates
significant challenges for renewables projects but is likely to have a mixed impact on larger
utilities, Fitch Ratings says.
The reforms will hurt distribution revenue at Fitch-rated utilities due to a
change in the inflation measure used to calculate regulated tariffs. The removal
of big premiums paid for renewable energy could leave some highly geared solar
projects facing financial distress because they have been funded on a project
finance basis with future earnings projections that are no longer valid.
But the impact will mainly be on smaller specialist electricity generators and
individual investors, as the larger utilities have relatively limited exposure
to renewables, especially solar, where premiums were higher.