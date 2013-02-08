(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 08 - The reform of Spanish electricity regulation announced last week creates significant challenges for renewables projects but is likely to have a mixed impact on larger utilities, Fitch Ratings says.

The reforms will hurt distribution revenue at Fitch-rated utilities due to a change in the inflation measure used to calculate regulated tariffs. The removal of big premiums paid for renewable energy could leave some highly geared solar projects facing financial distress because they have been funded on a project finance basis with future earnings projections that are no longer valid.

But the impact will mainly be on smaller specialist electricity generators and individual investors, as the larger utilities have relatively limited exposure to renewables, especially solar, where premiums were higher.