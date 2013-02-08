(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 08 - The publication of an income inequality reform plan
is likely to accelerate China's economic rebalancing, Fitch Ratings says. But
implementation risk remains high because of the significant opposition the
proposals will face from vested interests.
If enacted the reforms would be likely to increase real wages and help make
China's economy more dependent on consumption. However, if wages increase
without improvements in productivity the reforms could weaken growth, indicating
the importance of structural reforms to facilitate productivity improvements.
We would expect China's rebalancing away from the existing unsustainable
investment-led growth to lead to companies making more higher value-added goods
and the development of service-based industries. We think it is likely that real
wages will continue increasing even after investment as a share of GDP starts to
fall, similar to Korea's experience in the 1990s. Like Korea, China is poor
relative to other global advanced economies. Japan's experience in the 1970s,
however, shows the risks to this prediction. Japan started from a much wealthier
position and real wages were compressed by high inflation after the first oil
price shock.
China's huge programme of urbanisation and industrialisation means that some
progress towards a consumer-led economy has already been made in the coastal
regions and some industrial hubs. There, for example, investment spending on
road and rail infrastructure has been substantially completed, and workers have
become empowered consumers, vocalising wage demands and successfully increasing
their purchasing power. Foxconn's recent announcement that it will allow its 1.2
million workers to vote for a representative union is further evidence of this
change.
If real wages rise the logical step is for China's manufacturing base to
outsource. When this happened in Taiwan capacity shifted to China and Taiwan
continued growing in higher value-added or specialised products with an
increasingly skilled workforce. Over the long term, as added-value and
innovative products come on-stream, local Chinese production could replace
Japanese and South Korean tech companies' exports to China. The sheer size of
these tech and domestic-serving auto companies is likely to enable them to turn
the tables and target existing leaders' own domestic markets. This is not just
dependent on wages but also on moving up the value-added, innovation, product
ladder. Impediments such as hesitance among international groups to share their
technology advances with Chinese counterparts and the need for reform of
intellectual property rights protection also have to be overcome.
The reform plan, announced jointly by the National Development and Reform
Commission, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Human Resources and
Social Security, includes a doubling of personal income levels, setting a
minimum income level for certain industries, narrowing the wage differentials at
state-owned enterprises and 20% of housing stocks being low cost by 2015.
These issues and the need for wider conducive liberalisation, and how it affects
industries and the Chinese state-owned enterprises, are covered in our report
"China Rebalanced". See also "China: New Leadership Faces Rebalancing Challenge"
available on www.fitchratings.com.