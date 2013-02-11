Feb 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Aries Capital Limited's
notes the following rating:
EUR80m Aries Capital Series 5 Inflation Linker Asset Swap notes, due September
2023 (ISIN XS0868755512) 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative
The rating addresses the timely payment of interest on the notes according to
the terms and conditions of the documentation, as well as the repayment of
principal by legal final maturity in September 2023. The rating reflects the
credit quality of two risk-presenting entities, as well as the legal and
financial structure of the issuer. The two risk presenting entities are BNP
Paribas ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') and Italy ('A-'/Negative/'F2').
The Negative Outlook on the notes reflects Italy's Negative Outlook, as any
negative rating action on Italy would result in a negative rating action on the
notes.
At closing, which occurred on 28 December 2012, the proceeds from the note
issuance were used to purchase an Italian government inflation linked bond (ISIN
IT0004243512) and to enter into an asset swap with BNP Paribas. The swap
counterparty claims will rank senior to noteholders in all circumstances bar
where BNP Paribas (as swap counterparty) is the defaulting party. The asset swap
pays annually a fixed 5.52% coupon in return for the interest receipts on the
inflation linked bonds the coupon of which is 2.6% multiplied by the European
CPI and paid semi-annually. The noteholders have the option to decrease the
fixed coupon in return for an additional payment payable five days after the
option exercise date subject to certain conditions being satisfied. The notes
are secured by the inflation linked bonds and any collateral posting the issuer
under the swap takes the form of the inflation linked bonds and is capped at
their notional.
Fitch notes that government of Italy cannot prepay its bonds via a call option
which would trigger a mandatory redemption event. The only way the government
can prepay its bonds is through buying the bonds back in the open market.
The notes are issued by Aries Capital Limited, a programme arranged by BNP
Paribas with limited liability and incorporated under Irish law. Non-petition
language included in the master programme warrant that no party to any series
will be able to petition for the winding-up of the issuer as a consequence of
the default of any particular series. In addition, limited recourse clauses in
the programme restrict the noteholder of a given series to only have recourse to
the collateral assigned to this series.