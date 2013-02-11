(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barloworld Ltd's (Barloworld) National Long-term rating at 'AA-(zaf)' and domestic medium term note (DMTN) senior unsecured issue rating at 'AA-(zaf)'.The agency has upgraded the National Short-term rating to 'F1+(zaf)' from 'F1(zaf)' in line with the mapping between the Long-term and Short-term National Rating. The Outlook on the National Long-term rating is Stable.

The affirmation and Stable Outlook are underpinned by the group's stable financial profile with FFO adjusted net leverage expected to be maintained in the region of 2.1x-1.5x (below Fitch's guideline of 2.5x) over the short to medium term, and operating profit margins to be sustained above 4.5% over the same period. Despite trading uncertainty, the key factors supporting the group's financial profile are prudent financial policies, stringent cost control and optimal capital deployment and returns. The group also benefits from the recurrent nature of some of its operations, notably the maintenance and repair-related as well as the logistic and fleet management businesses.

Fitch expects that Barloworld will benefit from its strong ZAR5.7bn Southern Africa equipment order book for at least the next 12 to 24 months, with stable demand for power and infrastructure linked commodities expected to support future order book growth. The positive momentum in Barloworld's automotive operations is expected to continue over the next two years, albeit at a slower pace due to continuing pressure on consumers' disposable income and intense market competition. However, we expect operating margins to remain relatively stable in view of cost control and ongoing operational rationalisation.

Fitch also notes that Barloworld's ratings will likely be constrained at the 'AA-(zaf)' level given the group's significant exposure to cyclical end-markets and trading conditions concentrated to the South African economy.

RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- Significant increase in diversification outside of South Africa and in its end-market income streams

- FFO adjusted net leverage sustained at below 1.5x.

- EBIT margins above 6%.

- FFO Interest cover above 7x

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- FFO adjusted net leverage sustained above 2.5x.

- EBIT margin sustained below 3.5%.

- FFO Interest cover less than 4.5x

- A sustained weakening in the outlook for the competitive position and pricing power of Barloworld's key businesses

- Margin pressure resulting from a weakening of the economic outlook and business prospects in Barloworld's key Southern African and Russian markets