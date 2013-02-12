Feb 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Provide VR 2003-1 & Provide VR 2004-1
and revised the Outlook to Stable on two tranches. A full list of rating actions is
below.
The affirmations reflect the transactions' performance, the current credit
enhancement levels for the respective tranches and the expected loss allocations
to the junior tranches.
Both transactions are synthetic securitisations backed by residential mortgages
originated by several institutions belonging to the German Cooperative Banking
group.
Following the early redemption date for Provide VR 2004-1 all notes except the
class D and E notes were paid in full and the remaining collateral consists of
defaulted and delinquent loans only (roughly EUR7m). The balance outstanding on
the class D notes corresponds to 15.3% of its initial amount and the rated notes
will be reduced as the protected amount reduces by regular amortisation and
recoveries on defaulted loans. Losses remaining after the sale of properties of
defaulted borrowers are expected to be further allocated to the class E notes
(not rated), which act as the first loss piece.
The current outstanding balance of the first loss piece is 61.6% of its initial
amount (compared with 66% 12 months ago). Fitch has factored into its loss
expectation the fact that the portfolio consists of overdue reference claims
only. The agency does not expect the losses to reach the class D notes, and
deems the credit enhancement available (82.8%) to the notes as sufficient to
withstand the 'BBsf' rating stresses, which is reflected in the affirmation of
the rating and revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative. The cumulative
loss rate as of the most recent payment date (January 2013) was 0.7% of the
original portfolio. Fitch has analysed the transaction for tail risk arising
from the reduced number of outstanding loans (131). In line with its criteria,
the agency may decide to withdraw the ratings once the number of loans reduces
further.
In Provide VR 2003-1, losses have been fully allocated to the first loss piece
(class F) and are now being allocated to the class E notes ('Csf'). At present,
the losses allocated to the class E notes amount to EUR3.3m, and the agency
expects the loss amounts to reach the full outstanding balance of the class E
notes by legal final maturity. Fitch considers it possible that losses will also
be allocated to the class D notes, as reflected by the current rating of 'CCsf'.
The cumulative loss rate as of December 2012 was 2.0% of the original pool
balance. The credit enhancement available to the rest of the structure remains
sufficient to withstand the current rating stresses and for this reason the
agency affirmed the current ratings and revised the Outlook on the class C notes
to Stable.
The rating actions are as follows:
Provide VR 2003-1 Plc:
Senior credit default swap: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A+ (ISIN DE000A0AAZ03): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A (ISIN DE000A0AAZ11): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B (ISIN DE000A0AAZ29): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class C (ISIN DE000A0AAZ37): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Class D (ISIN DE000A0AAZ45): affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 60%
Class E (ISIN DE000A0AAZ52): affirmed at 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate 0%
Provide VR 2004-1 Plc:
Senior credit default swap: Paid in Full
Class A+ (ISIN DE000A0DDC04): Paid in Full
Class A (ISIN DE000A0DDC12): Paid in Full
Class B (ISIN DE000A0DDC20): Paid in Full
Class C (ISIN DE000A0DDC38): Paid in Full
Class D (ISIN DE000A0DDC46): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative