BRIEF-Changjiang Securities to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Development Bank of Kazakhstan's (DBK; 'BBB'/Stable/'F3') USD425m tap issue of medium-term notes (MTNs) a 'BBB' Long-term rating.
The MTNs mature in December 2022 and carry a coupon rate of 4.125% payable semi-annually. They will rank pari passu with the bank's senior unsecured obligations. No call or put options are envisaged
DBK's primary role is to foster development of the country's non-extracting sectors. The National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna, which is wholly owned by the government of Kazakhstan ('BBB+'/Stable), controls 100% of the bank's share capital.
The tap issue will form a single series of notes with the previous USD1bn issue under the bank's existing USD2bn MTN programme. The notes have a dual listing on the London and Kazakh stock exchanges.
