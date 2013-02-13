UPDATE 9-Trump abandons global climate pact; allies voice dismay
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds negative reaction from Apple, Disney CEOs)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has published a narrated PDF presentation that discusses the main concepts behind the agency's treatment of equity credit under various examples of corporate hybrid issuance.
The video is available at www.fitchratings.com. or by clicking the link below
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Primer on Equity Treatment of Corporate Hybrids
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds negative reaction from Apple, Disney CEOs)
* Unit, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser, an executive director and chairman of Co for purchase of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: