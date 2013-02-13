(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Telecom Italia's (TI, 'BBB'/Negative) proposed reset subordinated securities maturing in 2073 an expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming materially to the preliminary documentation.

The upcoming hybrid securities are proposed to be deeply subordinated and to rank senior only to TI's share capital, while coupon payments can be deferred at the option of the issuer. As a result of these features, the 'BB+(EXP)' rating assigned to the proposed securities is two notches down from TI's 'BBB' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) which reflects the securities' increased loss severity and heightened risk of non-performance relative to the senior obligations. This approach is in accordance with Fitch's criteria, "Treatment and Notching of Hybrid in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" dated 13 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.

The proposed securities qualify for 50% equity credit as they meet Fitch's criteria with regards to subordination, effective maturity of at least five years, full discretion to defer coupons for at least five years and limited events of default.

The proposed securities have a fixed maturity of 60 years. However, the issuer will no longer be subject to replacement language disclosing the company's intent to redeem the instrument from 2038 with the proceeds of a similar instrument or with equity. Hence 2038 is viewed as the securities' effective maturity date. The instrument's equity credit would switch to zero five years prior to this date (i.e. in 2033).

The issuer has a call option to redeem the notes on the first call date in 2018, and there will be a coupon step-up of 25bps from 2023 onwards and a further incremental step-up of 75 basis points from 2038 onwards.

There is no look-back provision in the securities' documentation, which gives the issuer full discretion to defer ongoing coupon payments on these securities. Deferrals of coupon payments are cumulative. The company will be obliged to make a mandatory settlement of deferred interest payments under certain circumstances, including a declaration or payment of a dividend.

KEY DRIVERS

The affirmation of Telecom Italia's 'BBB' rating on 11 February 2013 with a Negative Outlook, reflects the company's intention to strengthen the balance sheet by halving shareholder dividends and issuing up to EUR3bn of hybrid bonds in the next 24 months which partly offsets the weaker than expected domestic performance. Management has shown it is committed to reducing leverage but Fitch is concerned that TI will have fewer debt reduction options in future to address further deterioration in the business, whether due to continued regulatory and competitive pressure or a weaker economy.

- Leverage Remains High

TI ended 2012 with leverage - measured by unadjusted net debt to EBITDA, excluding Telecom Argentina - at around 2.75x, broadly unchanged since 2010. With continued declines in EBITDA, Fitch expects leverage will increase in 2013. Fitch's scenario analysis shows that under certain conditions, driven by a worsening macro-economic environment, and sluggish Brazilian growth, TI's leverage could breach the key 3.0x threshold, which would result in negative rating action.

- Domestic Strength and Weakness

TI's key strength is its strong position in the domestic fixed-line business, which underpins the high domestic EBITDA margin. A lack of cable competition in Italy means that TI is not facing an immediate threat from a triple-play competitor with a superior network advantage. It does not have the same pressure to rollout a fibre network as some other European incumbents. TI is relying on management's disciplined approach to controlling operating costs and capex to offset the pressure on the domestic business, as well as the increasing impact from a weak economy.

- Protecting Cash Flow Generation

The challenge facing TI is to maintain its domestic market position in an increasingly price competitive market while protecting free cash flow generation and reducing leverage. Improving efficiency in operations and capital expenditure should go some way to preserve profitability. Continued investment in long-term evolution mobile network upgrades and fibre deployment should allow TI to increasingly differentiate its service offering based on network quality.

- Limited Contribution from Brazil

Brazil currently provides just under 10% of the group's EBITDA less capex (excluding Telecom Argentina). Revenue growth expectations for 2013 and 2014 have been scaled back due to a slowing economy and higher than expected mobile termination rate cuts. Growth in 2015 and beyond could increase as economic growth picks up and regulatory and competitive challenges are overcome. TI also has to contest a legal case brought by the Brazilian tax authorities, claiming EUR550m in unpaid taxes. The judicial process is likely to be lengthy. TI believes it is in a good position and does not expect to incur any charges and therefore has not made any provision to cover this potential liability.

- Network Spin-off

TI has been considering spinning off its fixed network. The impact of such a transaction on TI's rating is difficult to assess at this stage given the different possible outcomes and therefore is treated as event risk (see 'Fitch: Impact of Possible Tel Italia Network Spin-off Unclear', dated 26 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com for details of the factors that Fitch would consider in assessing such a move).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative:

- Leverage as measured by unadjusted net debt to EBITDA (excluding Telecom Argentina) sustainably above 3.0x could result in TI's Long-term IDR being downgraded.

- Revenue and EBITDA trends in the domestic business in 2013 which are worse than that reported in 2012 could also result in TI's Long-term IDR being downgraded.

Positive:

- A revision of the Outlook on Italy's sovereign rating ('A-'/Negative) to Stable might result in a similar revision of the Outlook on Telecom Italia's IDR, as this would point to a lowering of macroeconomic and refinancing risk.

- A sustained improvement in the company's domestic business's operating and financial profile would be required before the Outlook on Telecom Italia's IDR could be revised to Stable.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity at TI remains healthy. TI had EUR8.18bn of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet at the end of 2012 as well as EUR7.95bn of undrawn committed facilities (which includes EUR4bn available till May 2017). The issue of the hybrid bond should further improve liquidity. This should allow TI to cover debt maturities well into 2014.

Fitch may have provided another permissible service to the rated entity or its related third parties. Details of this service can be found on Fitch's website in the EU regulatory affairs page.