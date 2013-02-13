Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has maintained The Co-operative Bank plc's (Coop, 'BBB+'/Rating Watch Negative/'F2') GBP600m mortgage covered bonds' 'AA+' rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following an interim review of the programme.

The RWN on Coop's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) drives the RWN on the covered bonds, which will be resolved following the review of the RWN on Coop's IDR (see 'Fitch Downgrades Co-operative Bank to 'BBB+'; Maintains on RWN' dated 19 July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch notes that the resolution of the RWN may take more than six months, the usual time horizon for a Rating Watch.

The covered bonds' rating is based on Coop's Long-term IDR of 'BBB+'/RWN, the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the asset percentage (AP) of 32.5% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis.

Sensitivity/Rating Drivers

The 'AA+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) Coop's IDR was downgraded to 'BBB' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by at least one category to 3 (moderate high risk) or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AA+' breakeven AP of 89.0%.

The agency takes into account the highest AP of the last year in its analysis, reflecting the issuer's 'F2' Short-term IDR. The level of AP Fitch relies upon supports a 'AA-' rating on a probability of default basis and a 'AA+' rating considering recoveries given default.

The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.