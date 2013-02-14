(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Republic of Hungary's USD2bn bond, due 21 February 2023, and USD1.25bn bond, due 19 February 2018, a 'BB+' rating.

The 2023 bond has a coupon of 5.375% and the 2018 bond has a coupon of 4.125%. The rating is in line with Hungary's 'BB+' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), on which the Outlook is Stable.